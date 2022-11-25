Read full article on original website
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
Teenager charged following Dumfries former convent fire
A teenager has been arrested and charged following a fire at a former convent in Dumfries. Emergency services were called out to the incident on the town's Maxwell Street in the early hours of 9 August. A short Police Scotland statement confirmed that a 19-year-old had now been arrested and...
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Five arrested and cash seized in Wiltshire drugs raids
Five people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Wiltshire. Cash and class A were discovered in the police operation targeting supply networks across the county. Four warrants were executed in Chippenham, Trowbridge, Devizes and Swindon. Wiltshire Police seized £2,000 in cash in total and drugs with a...
Deaths in Scottish prisons at record high
A record number of people have died in Scottish prisons in the past three years. A report, by academics at Glasgow University, shows there have been 121 deaths since the start of 2020, with suicide and drugs deaths on the rise. The rate of suicide and drugs deaths in Scottish...
Onshore wind: Grant Shapps criticised for 'nonsense' claims
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been criticised after claiming wind turbines are now "so big" they cannot be built on land. Friends of the Earth said this was "nonsense", while Greenpeace said onshore wind was "thriving". The government is facing a rebellion from some of its own MPs who want...
Skeleton found on Cornwall coast may be shipwrecked sailor
Remains of a human skeleton discovered on a Cornish coastal path could have belonged to a shipwrecked sailor from the 18th or 19th Centuries. The discovery at Trevone, overlooking Newtrain Bay, near Padstow, was made after coastal erosion. Police and forensic experts established the remains were historic and the find...
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
Richard Drax: Jamaica eyes slavery reparations from Tory MP
Jamaica is considering whether to seek compensation from a wealthy Conservative MP for his family's historical role in slavery. Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the sugar and slave trades in the Caribbean about 400 years ago. The MP is facing demands to pay Barbados for harm caused by slavery...
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
