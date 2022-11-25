Read full article on original website
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Android Authority
How to delete your Cash App account
Here's how to delete your Cash App account, including how to back up your personal transaction information. First, transfer your funds to your bank account and save your personal transaction information by accessing cash.app/account from a web browser > Settings > Your Info > Download Your Info > Activity > Statements > Export.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
itechpost.com
Cross Browser Testing: The Ultimate Guide
With companies becoming more focused upon creating a strong presence and brand online, it is essential that websites are accessible on as wide a range of platforms as possible. This is why effective and thorough cross browser testing is essential for any business or corporation that intends to communicate through...
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
itechpost.com
How Do Robots Use End Effectors?
End effectors are an essential part of robotics and are used for various purposes. There are different end-effectors, each with advantages and disadvantages. This article will discuss how robots use end effectors and the available types. We will also explore some applications for end effectors in robotics. What is an...
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
'Un-carrier' T-Mobile Makes a Very Verizon, AT&T 'Carrier' Move
Former T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report CEO John Legere in 2013 introduced the mobile carrier company's "uncarrier" program. This move primarily freed customers from being locked into two-year contracts with their cell phone companies. It was perceived as a groundbreaking deal at the time that delighted customers who felt...
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
itechpost.com
How to Edit a PDF Document Easily
While Portable Document Formats (PDFs) are excellent for sharing and distributing information, they may be a pain to work with when you need to make changes to the original text. Consider the difficulty that arises when you get a PDF form that has to be filled out but you are...
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Wi-Fi should be fast in every room, make it so with mega 50% off savings on Nest Wifi from Google
Nest Wifi has plenty of speed for most people with strong coverage, easy setup and management, and the right price on a three-pack with this Black Friday deal.
itechpost.com
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Save Up on These Gaming Laptops for Advanced Gamers
Gaming laptops can get expensive quickly because of their high-end hardware, which allows them to perform better than laptops used for general use, work, and other everyday use. However, with Cyber Monday coming along, these gaming laptops have become more affordable on Amazon thanks to the discounts it provided to...
Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?
These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.
CNET
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!
Get an iPhone 14 Plus for just 10 bucks a month! Save $540, and get $200 when you switch, in this cool Cyber Monday deal
