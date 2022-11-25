Many people get the opportunity to analyze whether it is more affordable to get home care or to live in a nursing facility. Whether it’s your aging parents, or if you’re getting up there in years, you may be comparing the expense of round-the-clock home care versus the costs of a nursing home. As you can imagine, both scenarios are pricey propositions. If you need help preparing your finances for retirement, consider working with a financial advisor.

10 HOURS AGO