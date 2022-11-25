ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum

Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU's Sharp wins SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Mississippi State’s center had one of his best games of the season on Thanksgiving night helping the Bulldogs to 24-22 win and got the trophy back to Starkville for the first time since Sharp’s first year on campus in 2019. The production on Thursday night earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the third time this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars

It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU opens to public November 30th

Every year since 1972, Starkville has hosted a Holiday Bazaar, a market where citizens can shop for handmade products before the holidays. This year is no exception, with the Holiday Bazaar returning to Starkville on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at the Mill at MSU. Starting at 10:00 a.m., Starkville residents will be able to stroll through the vendors’ booths and shop the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS

