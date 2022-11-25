ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum

Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars

It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU's Sharp wins SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Mississippi State’s center had one of his best games of the season on Thanksgiving night helping the Bulldogs to 24-22 win and got the trophy back to Starkville for the first time since Sharp’s first year on campus in 2019. The production on Thursday night earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the third time this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty

The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. Tupelo had just two games all year where it gave up more than 10 points and Starkville was the only team that had scored two touchdowns when the two met in the regular season.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Starkville High School football

OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty. The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. T…
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU opens to public November 30th

Every year since 1972, Starkville has hosted a Holiday Bazaar, a market where citizens can shop for handmade products before the holidays. This year is no exception, with the Holiday Bazaar returning to Starkville on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at the Mill at MSU. Starting at 10:00 a.m., Starkville residents will be able to stroll through the vendors’ booths and shop the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
STARKVILLE, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko and Attala County Schools to release early due to weather

Several local schools are releasing early today due to the potential for severe weather. Both Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Additionally, all after school/extracurricular activities are cancelled. Information on additional closings and early dismissals can be found HERE. Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy