Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs defeat Warhawks in empty Humphrey Coliseum
Storms in the area on Tuesday made for a tough decision for Mississippi State in its women’s basketball game with Louisiana Monroe. The decision was made that no fans would be allowed inside the Humphrey Coliseum. It made for a strange environment and some moments in which the Bulldog players had to fight through some complacency. In the end, there was never any doubt that MSU was going to win it with a 94-39 victory over the Warhawks.
Starkville Daily News
Nicholas, Johnson of Vols chosen Class 5A All-Stars
It’s fitting that Starkville Academy Volunteer football players Charlie Nicholas and Wyatt Johnson get to be teammates one more time and put on the color blue. Both were selected to the Class 5A All-Star game and will represent the Vols on the Blue team. The game takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.
Starkville Daily News
MSU's Sharp wins SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mississippi State’s center had one of his best games of the season on Thanksgiving night helping the Bulldogs to 24-22 win and got the trophy back to Starkville for the first time since Sharp’s first year on campus in 2019. The production on Thursday night earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the third time this year.
Starkville Daily News
OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Trey Petty
The Golden Wave entered the game having surrendered just 17 points at home in eight games. Tupelo had just two games all year where it gave up more than 10 points and Starkville was the only team that had scored two touchdowns when the two met in the regular season.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville High School football
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Starkville Daily News
Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News
Holiday Bazaar at the Mill at MSU opens to public November 30th
Every year since 1972, Starkville has hosted a Holiday Bazaar, a market where citizens can shop for handmade products before the holidays. This year is no exception, with the Holiday Bazaar returning to Starkville on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, at the Mill at MSU. Starting at 10:00 a.m., Starkville residents will be able to stroll through the vendors’ booths and shop the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
wcbi.com
Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko and Attala County Schools to release early due to weather
Several local schools are releasing early today due to the potential for severe weather. Both Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts will dismiss at 1:30 pm. Additionally, all after school/extracurricular activities are cancelled. Information on additional closings and early dismissals can be found HERE. Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
