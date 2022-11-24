If you’re one of those lucky Minnesotans who have a cabin somewhere on a lake, in the woods – you know the joy of getting away. Now, late November isn’t exactly prime cabin season. But Stephanie Hansen has some recipes that will make your taste buds nostalgic for lakeside lunches and get-togethers under the stars. Twin Cities radio listeners know Hansen as the co-host of the Weekly Dish on FM 107 and weekly appearances on Fox 9’s program The Jason Show. She’s also a food writer with a new book, True North Cabin Cookbook. She talks with host Cathy Wurzer about family recipes and delicious winter cooking.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO