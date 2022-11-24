ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Snow, colder temps return after mild Monday

Light snow will brush northern Minnesota Monday while southern Minnesota sees mild temperatures in the 40s. Heavier snow develops Monday night into Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota with a mix in southeastern Minnesota. Cold and wind blow in Wednesday. One more mild day. Light snow will move across northern...
Winter storm to affect parts of the region Tuesday

Southern Minnesota will see a mild day again Monday with highs in the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will see some light snow with a coating of 1 inch possible near the international border. A winter storm will bring snow to much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late...
A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
A pleasant Sunday; Plowable snow will slow commutes on Tuesday

Weather isn’t expected to interfere with Sunday travel plans in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There have been some areas of fog in northwestern Minnesota this morning, but that fog should thin out as temperatures rise today. Temperature trends. Sunday highs will be in the 30s across much...
Winter storm warning now includes Twin Cities area Tuesday

Buckle up, Twin Cities. Or maybe just work from home Tuesday if you are able. Monday evening’s forecast model runs are boosting snowfall totals in the greater Twin Cities area. As a result, the Twin Cities NWS has upgraded the Twin Cities and surrounding areas into winter storm warning...
Turning colder beginning on Sunday; snow likely Tuesday

Saturday has been lovely with much of central and southern Minnesota, from Brainerd to Iowa, warming into the low 50s. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than average for late November. Cooler 40s were reported in most of the rest of the state while the northwest corner stayed in the 30s.
Unseasonably mild Saturday; snow possible Tuesday

Saturday will be unseasonably mild and a great day to put up outdoor holiday decorations. A rather balmy airmass coupled with sunshine will push afternoon high temperatures into the upper 40s to mid 50s across about the southern half of Minnesota where the snow has been reduced to scraps or less. The Twin Cities should reach about 53 with a southwest breeze increasing a bit to 10 to 20 mph.
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
Meet the first Black women elected to Minnesota’s State Senate

History was made on Election Day in Minnesota this year. For 164 years of Minnesota statehood, no Black women had ever served in the Minnesota state senate. But that is going to change. This year, Minnesota voters elected not just one but three Black women to the state senate. All...
Stephanie Hansen dishes on the recipes in her new cookbook 'True North Cabin Cookbook'

If you’re one of those lucky Minnesotans who have a cabin somewhere on a lake, in the woods – you know the joy of getting away. Now, late November isn’t exactly prime cabin season. But Stephanie Hansen has some recipes that will make your taste buds nostalgic for lakeside lunches and get-togethers under the stars. Twin Cities radio listeners know Hansen as the co-host of the Weekly Dish on FM 107 and weekly appearances on Fox 9’s program The Jason Show. She’s also a food writer with a new book, True North Cabin Cookbook. She talks with host Cathy Wurzer about family recipes and delicious winter cooking.
Court orders state to reconsider teaching license for ex-cop who killed Castile

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a state board to reconsider issuing a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who killed Philando Castile. A jury in 2017 acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter and a firearms charge in the shooting death the previous year of Philando Castile, a St. Paul school cafeteria supervisor, along Larpenteur Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN

