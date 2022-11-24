Read full article on original website
Snow, colder temps return after mild Monday
Light snow will brush northern Minnesota Monday while southern Minnesota sees mild temperatures in the 40s. Heavier snow develops Monday night into Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota with a mix in southeastern Minnesota. Cold and wind blow in Wednesday. One more mild day. Light snow will move across northern...
Winter storm to affect parts of the region Tuesday
Southern Minnesota will see a mild day again Monday with highs in the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will see some light snow with a coating of 1 inch possible near the international border. A winter storm will bring snow to much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late...
A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
A pleasant Sunday; Plowable snow will slow commutes on Tuesday
Weather isn’t expected to interfere with Sunday travel plans in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There have been some areas of fog in northwestern Minnesota this morning, but that fog should thin out as temperatures rise today. Temperature trends. Sunday highs will be in the 30s across much...
Still on track for snowy travel Tuesday; 3 to 6 inches likely for Twin Cities area
The latest forecast models Tuesday afternoon still confirm the trend for snow most of the day Tuesday. Winter weather advisories have been posted from much of southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin. Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,...
Winter storm warning now includes Twin Cities area Tuesday
Buckle up, Twin Cities. Or maybe just work from home Tuesday if you are able. Monday evening’s forecast model runs are boosting snowfall totals in the greater Twin Cities area. As a result, the Twin Cities NWS has upgraded the Twin Cities and surrounding areas into winter storm warning...
Turning colder beginning on Sunday; snow likely Tuesday
Saturday has been lovely with much of central and southern Minnesota, from Brainerd to Iowa, warming into the low 50s. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than average for late November. Cooler 40s were reported in most of the rest of the state while the northwest corner stayed in the 30s.
Unseasonably mild Saturday; snow possible Tuesday
Saturday will be unseasonably mild and a great day to put up outdoor holiday decorations. A rather balmy airmass coupled with sunshine will push afternoon high temperatures into the upper 40s to mid 50s across about the southern half of Minnesota where the snow has been reduced to scraps or less. The Twin Cities should reach about 53 with a southwest breeze increasing a bit to 10 to 20 mph.
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Many people know the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum for its dioramas and the massive woolly mammoth in its main exhibit hall. But it is also home to a giant herbarium — a collection of nearly a million plant specimens collected from all over the world. And amid...
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
Meet the first Black women elected to Minnesota’s State Senate
History was made on Election Day in Minnesota this year. For 164 years of Minnesota statehood, no Black women had ever served in the Minnesota state senate. But that is going to change. This year, Minnesota voters elected not just one but three Black women to the state senate. All...
Stephanie Hansen dishes on the recipes in her new cookbook 'True North Cabin Cookbook'
If you’re one of those lucky Minnesotans who have a cabin somewhere on a lake, in the woods – you know the joy of getting away. Now, late November isn’t exactly prime cabin season. But Stephanie Hansen has some recipes that will make your taste buds nostalgic for lakeside lunches and get-togethers under the stars. Twin Cities radio listeners know Hansen as the co-host of the Weekly Dish on FM 107 and weekly appearances on Fox 9’s program The Jason Show. She’s also a food writer with a new book, True North Cabin Cookbook. She talks with host Cathy Wurzer about family recipes and delicious winter cooking.
Bird flu outbreak drives Nebraska to cull 1.8 million more chickens
About 1.8 million more chickens must be killed in Nebraska to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic bird flu virus, state officials said, as the U.S. sees its worst outbreak of the disease in seven years. The state's latest spate of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm...
Twin Cities at forefront of guaranteed basic income experiment
When Sydney Hunter got a flier about St. Paul’s guaranteed basic income program, she thought it was just junk mail. $500 a month with no strings attached seemed too good to be true. But she verified it was real online, and was chosen to participate in the pilot program.
Court orders state to reconsider teaching license for ex-cop who killed Castile
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a state board to reconsider issuing a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who killed Philando Castile. A jury in 2017 acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter and a firearms charge in the shooting death the previous year of Philando Castile, a St. Paul school cafeteria supervisor, along Larpenteur Avenue.
