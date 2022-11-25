ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

By JENNA FRYER
 4 days ago
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher.

Few of the players had ever met before they headed to Brazil in 1950 to face powerhouse England, and the 1-0 upset victory by the United States is often likened to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Olympics as being among the biggest moments in American sports history.

The disparity between the two national soccer teams isn't nearly as wide 72 years later as England and the United States get set to play Friday in Group B. In fact, United States midfielder Tyler Adams said he's more frightened of spiders than he is of facing England.

The Americans are the underdogs following their 1-1 draw with Wales, while England is coming off a 6-2 opening win over Iran.

“England are still a big team at the end of the day, but the intimidation factor? I wouldn’t say there’s many things out there that intimidate me, other than spiders,” said Adams, who plays for Premier League club Leeds.

"It’s fine for me, but obviously I’ve got to play against all those big players, so I’ve done it before. But we also want to show what we’re capable of and that U.S. soccer is developing and growing in the right way.”

But that 1950 victory for the Americans was a rare win against England, which has won eight of its 11 meetings against the United States. The upside? None of those victories were World Cup matches and the second meeting between the teams on soccer's biggest stage ended in a 1-1 draw in 2010.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic doesn't want to hear about stats, rankings or predictions. The Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and, following the opening draw, are tied with Wales with one point each in the fight to advance to the knockout stage.

England leads the group with three points. A win or draw on Friday would put the Americans in decent position to be one of the two teams to advance.

“We don’t look at the odds and we’re not at the World Cup just to make up the numbers,” Pulisic said. “We go, we give it everything in every game we play, we make America proud. Wherever that takes us we have to wait and see.”

INJURY CONCERNS

A win for England would put the Three Lions into the round of the 16 with one game still to play, but coach Gareth Southgate has cautioned against complacency after the opening rout of Iran.

England captain Harry Kane, the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, injured his ankle against Iran and defender Harry Maguire left the game in the 70th minute with blurred vision. Kane trained with the team in recent days and is expected to play Friday, while Maguire indicated he'll play in what will be his 50th appearance for the national team.

Southgate told his team it needs to be even better against the United States than it was against Iran, and he thought the two late goals conceded proved England got sloppy at the end of that game.

“They’re a top nation with a lot of top players who have played in the Premier League and who we’ve come up against,” England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said. “But it’s about us as a squad being 100%. It’s about us taking the result from Iran and going into the U.S. game positive.”

BACK ON THE FIELD

Qatar returns to competition after becoming the first host nation in World Cup history to drop its first match, a 1-0 loss to Ecuador on the opening night of the tournament.

Qatar gets another chance for a victory against Senegal, which also lost its opener.

“There is a lot of room for improvement. Maybe the responsibility and nerves got the best of us," Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. "We didn’t start well. It was a terrible start.”

Senegal is without Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich forward who was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury. Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is also expected to miss Friday's game with a hamstring injury.

Without Mane at the World Cup, Senegal lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and coach Aliou Cissé is demanding more from forwards Ismaila Sarr and Krépin Diatta.

“We needed to be more effective. Ismaila and Krepin are responsible there, but of course, the absence of Mane is a problem for us," Cisse said. "Our attackers are good and we know what they are capable of. We need to work on it, with Ismaila and the others. We expect a lot from him and Krepin.”

WALES-IRAN

Gareth Bale scored a late goal from a penalty kick to help Wales draw with the United States in its opening match and was thrilled to be given the starring role in his World Cup debut.

The 33-year-old Bale, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, had zero hesitation when called on to take the penalty.

“It was always going to be me. No doubts," Bale said. “I feel like I had to step up and I was happy to do so.”

The Asian team will be missing goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand, who is out with an injury. He was cleared to continue by Iran's medical staff after a collision with a teammate in the opening game but later collapsed on the field and was taken to a local hospital. Hossein Hosseini, the backup, should be tested by Bale.

Iran, which qualified for the last two World Cups, has never ever advanced to the knockout round.

NETHERLANDS-ECUADOR

Ecuador and the Netherlands both won their opening matches and their game Friday will pit striker Enner Valencia against forward Memphis Depay.

Valencia scored both of Ecuador's goals in the 2-0 win over Qatar before leaving with a sore knee but is set to play Friday.

“Enner will play against the Netherlands, there is no doubt about that," Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said.

Depay returned from a hamstring injury to lead the Netherlands in its 2-0 win over Senegal. He came off the bench in that game but wants to start against Ecuador.

“He is a player who can make the difference,” Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal said. “He will want to play, but I have to assess his form."

A win for either team would likely guarantee advancement out of Group A. ___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The...
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale 's final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury. While it was unclear...
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic's heroic goal downs Iran, propels USMNT into Round of 16

DOHA, Qatar — "Captain America" began his dart away from unbearable pressure into the Promised Land at 10:37 p.m., from out of Iran's view and toward the World Cup knockout rounds. He burst through deafening Iranian noise, away from the specter of elimination and into the penalty box. And here, on the biggest stage of all, a split-second before clattering into a goalkeeper, Christian Pulisic arrived.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup. More than an hour later, he contacted his...
World Cup scores, updates: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Tunisia, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Argentina

What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory. A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said,...
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
Finland says it must ensure Ukraine wins war against Russia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Finland's leader says it must give more weapons and support to Ukraine to ensure it wins its war against Russia. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the comments Wednesday in Auckland on the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime minister to New Zealand and Australia. Among the aims of the visit are improving diplomatic relations and trade ties.
Man arrested in UK over deaths of 27 during Channel crossing

LONDON — (AP) — British police on Tuesday arrested a man over the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last year. The U.K.’s National Crime Agency said Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was detained in the town of Cheltenham in southwest England after an investigation by U.K. and French authorities. He is accused of being a member of an organized crime gang that was behind the dangerous crossing.
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book

ROME — (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer's wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased...
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
China vows crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ as public tests Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs...
