Twelve Counties Selected For Election Audit
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that, consistent with state law, 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Federal Narcotics Suspects
The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges and are offering rewards for info leading to their arrests. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each...
Meade County Man On-the-run Arrested
A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on November 22 in the...
Teen Expected To Survive Shooting
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. She told officers she was walking alone in the area when...
Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary
On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
Fatal Crash Victim Identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
Stephen “Steve” Phillips
Stephen “Steve” Phillips, age 69 of Lanesville, IN, formerly of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born May 30, 1953 in Newbury, England to the late Alton Teasley Phillips and Diane Neta Humphries Ham. He is survived by…. His wife: Glenda Phillips...
Marcella Faye Coates
Marcella Faye Coates, age 76 of Brandenburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born October 7, 1946 in Brandenburg to the late William Bled Wardrip and Lillian Francis Carwile Wardrip. Her son, Dana Edward Coates and brothers, Herbert, William, Charles and Richard Wardrip also preceded her in death.
Sharon Rose Pipes
Sharon Rose Pipes, age 67 of Brandenburg, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Hager Funeral Home ion Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Haynes Cemetery. Visitation will be held at...
BBB Offers Safe Cyber Monday Shopping Tips
Online shopping surged over Black Friday weekend, and it is expected to continue on Cyber Monday. That means scammers will be ready to pounce on anyone who lets their guard down, but the Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep you from becoming a victim. Whitney Adkins, the Director...
