Sometimes unexpected things happen. A Shihpoo puppy named Finley found this out recently. Unfortunately, Finley had a bit of a mishap, but fortunately, he is fine. TikTok user and owner of the TikTok channel @narynugget uploaded a video of her Shihpoo puppy’s interaction with her cat Koji and what happened afterward. The TikTok video begins with a frame of Finley’s dad holding him in his arm. Next, Finley’s dad places Finley on the floor, and Finley runs off to find Koji. Finley nears Koji’s tail when his dad picks him up. Meanwhile, Koji runs away. While Finley is held in one of his dad’s arms, he tips forward and tumbles out of his dad’s arms. The video ends when it is paused with Finley flying midair with his dad’s hands outstretched to catch him.

28 DAYS AGO