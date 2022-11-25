Read full article on original website
Related
This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of. Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
petsplusmag.com
10 Cat Toys and Scratchers to Keep Kitties Happy and Healthy
INDOOR KITTIES NEED enrichment and activity to live full, healthy lives. These 10 toys and scratchers will keep them hunting and playing and sharpening their claws, all at prices that allow pet parents to regularly shop. Purrfect Wild Hemp Cat Toy. VEE ENTERPRISES. 24-inch black flex wand with natural, durable...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to the Cat Bed Being Taken Away Is Perfect
This video will seem so familiar to anyone who has ever owned a cat. We love cats because they are independent and truly have minds of their own. We can also get annoyed with cats because they are independent and have minds of their own. Ask any cat owner who has spent a lot of money on toys or a fancy new cat bed and you're bound to hear the cat had zero interest. Until you took it away.
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Dog Going Into 'Full Dolphin Mode' Over Barking Owner Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a dog "barking back" at his owner has received over 5 million views on TikTok. Shared by user @lifewithkleekai on November 6, the clip shows owner Kieran barking at his dogs Copper and Skye, stitched together with footage of Copper's "response." Described as "full dolphin mode,"...
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
cat-world.com
Is Your Cat Drooling? Our Vet Explains What to Do
While some cats may drool a little bit, it’s not normal for any kitty to drool excessively or continuously. However, salivation is a common sign of certain medical problems. Let’s look at why cats drool and what you can do to help your furbaby if she suddenly starts salivating.
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
pethelpful.com
Unlikely Friendship Between Cat and Parrot Is So Special
If you told us that cats and parrots can live in the same house and actually be friendly towards one another we probably wouldn't have believed you. That is until we saw this adorably amazing video that TikTok user @Friendsfurrever posted. You won't believe how preciously bonded this beautiful pair is together! It's just amazing. Watch the following video and see how these two actually snuggle together.
pethelpful.com
Hedgehog's Tiny Little Sneeze Has Us Totally Obsessed
Sneezes come in all different shapes and sizes. No two people sneeze the same exact way, and a truly unique sneeze can become as much of an identifier as your name and face. When this one little animal sneezed, it was so cute that no one could forget it, and it went viral for this reason.
SheKnows
Pet Parents Can’t Get Enough of Bocce’s Bakery Dog & Cat Treats & They’re Having a Huge Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time of year to stock up on something for all of your loved ones, all at a discount — and that includes our furry friends at home! This year, give them the gift of instant-favorite dog and cat treats from Bocce’s Bakery, made with all-natural ingredients in flavors that pets can’t get enough of. According to reviewers, even the pickiest pets will get hooked on Bocce’s treats, which means these made-with-love treats are the perfect way to pamper your pet this holiday shopping season.
katzenworld.co.uk
Help the RSPCA Create a More Thortful World for Animals This Christmas
Exclusive Christmas card range launches this month. A brand new charity Christmas card range that will raise money for the RSPCA launches today through thortful. The partnership launches for the 2022 festive season and will continue into 2023, providing exclusively-designed, animal-themed greetings card designs for occasions throughout the year. The...
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua Freaking Out Over Paper Cutout of a Dog Is Too Funny
A TikTok post from acole440 shows it is possible to enjoy some harmless fun with our pets. The difference between the two dogs in the post is easy to see, with the small dog a lot more skittish. As pet parents, we enjoy spending time with our dogs and often making them part of our lives. The post is funny because it gives the dogs a small scare using a paper dog mask.
pawesome.net
Shihpoo Puppy Pounces On Cat Then Goes For An Unexpected Wild Ride
Sometimes unexpected things happen. A Shihpoo puppy named Finley found this out recently. Unfortunately, Finley had a bit of a mishap, but fortunately, he is fine. TikTok user and owner of the TikTok channel @narynugget uploaded a video of her Shihpoo puppy’s interaction with her cat Koji and what happened afterward. The TikTok video begins with a frame of Finley’s dad holding him in his arm. Next, Finley’s dad places Finley on the floor, and Finley runs off to find Koji. Finley nears Koji’s tail when his dad picks him up. Meanwhile, Koji runs away. While Finley is held in one of his dad’s arms, he tips forward and tumbles out of his dad’s arms. The video ends when it is paused with Finley flying midair with his dad’s hands outstretched to catch him.
katzenworld.co.uk
Street Cats of Vis 2023 Calendar
The 2023 Street Cats of Vis calendars are here! This year we’re offering discounts if you buy more than one, so get your Christmas shopping lists out and check off a few boxes!. One calendar costs £10, two cost £9 each, and three or more cost £8 each plus...
I'm bulk buying my cat's essentials this Black Friday and saving up to 30%
It's been an expensive year, so I've taken to buying in bulk which just got a whole lot cheaper with Black Friday pet care discounts
CVAS: Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, pets of the week
Meet Loki and Rusty Bolts, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Loki and Rusty Bolts would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Comments / 0