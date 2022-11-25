Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
wdrb.com
47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary
On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
wvih.com
Teen Expected To Survive Shooting
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. She told officers she was walking alone in the area when...
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
WLKY.com
Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. He's identified as 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
wvih.com
Fatal Crash Victim Identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
Teen Girl injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Female in her mid-teens is shot in the Algonquin Neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 PM Saturday Night. The teen girl told officers she was walking alone in the area when someone shot her. She...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed in fight with acquaintance in City View Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An altercation outside a West Louisville apartment complex Saturday afternoon ended with a woman going to the hospital. Officers responded to the 11oo block of Place Blanc, that's in City View Park, not too far from Central High School around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
wdrb.com
Portland family asking for answers 10 years after murder of father remains unsolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local grandmother is asking for closure for Christmas as she prepares to mark a devastating milestone. Christmas Day will mark 10 years since Pat Charles' grandson was killed in a drive-by shooting. The murder remains unsolved. The joy of the holiday season will be forever...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
