ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Teen Expected To Survive Shooting

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. She told officers she was walking alone in the area when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. He's identified as 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen Girl injured after shooting in Algonquin Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Female in her mid-teens is shot in the Algonquin Neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 PM Saturday Night. The teen girl told officers she was walking alone in the area when someone shot her. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy