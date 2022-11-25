ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

wvih.com

Leitchfield Woman Faces Charges After ATV Crash

A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, November 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a man lying on the ground,...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Caneyville felon arrested for fourth time since June after deputy finds large amount of meth. Suspect arrested nearly 20 times since 2010.

A Caneyville man arrested in June, July and September of this year has been collared on a drug trafficking charge. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:00, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was assisting Kentucky State Police at a traffic safety checkpoint in Caneyville at the intersection of Hwy 79 and Hwy 62, known popularly as the Caneyville four-way stop.
CANEYVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Alleged burglar arrested outside bar after vehicle break-ins

GLASGOW — Police arrested a man last week after they allege he broke into several vehicles near Bush’s Saloon. Officers responded in reference to a complaint about gunshots in the area of Bush’s Saloon and Columbia Avenue. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot.
GLASGOW, KY
wvih.com

Bowling Green Man Charged With Murder

A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had been in a fight with his girlfriend, Stephanie Jackson, at their home.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WDTN

Police: Man stabbed in Riverside home last spoke to KY inmate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the last known person to speak to a victim before he was stabbed in his home in Riverside on Sunday. According to Riverside Police Department Major Angela Jackson, officers responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov.17 after the victim’s […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
q95fm.net

Southern Kentucky Man Arrested Following Chase

A man out of Southern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a chase with police. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies made note of a car that failed to stop for a stop sign at the. intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. Deputies also noticed the...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Two arrested on drug trafficking, drug possession, and firearm charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic violation has led to the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges including drug trafficking, drug possession, and firearm charges. On November 26, 2022, at approximately 6:15 pm Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis observed a vehicle not using a turn...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Two individuals were arrested in Wayne County on Saturday evening, following a traffic stop. According to officers, the car in question failed to use a turn signal when exiting KY-1009. Deputies are said to have detected the smell of marijuana during the course of the stop. A K-9 unit was...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Hart County man dies in accident involving large tree limb

DEFRIES, Ky. — A Hart County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree limb fell on him. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near 480 Swamp Hollow Road in the Defries community around 5 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a large tree limb had fallen onto a farming tractor.
HART COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield PD looking for man who fired gun in convenience store bathroom

The Leitchfield Police Department is looking for a man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a convenience store. Wednesday night just before midnight, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to the incident at FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a bullet hole near the bottom of a bathroom stall wall in the men’s restroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
wcluradio.com

Chemical leak at local factory reported early Tuesday

GLASGOW — Fire officials responded to a chemical leak along Prestwick Drive early Tuesday morning. The chlorine leak happened at Nemak around 2:30 a.m. Fire units responded with a hazmat team. They later discovered a leak from a chlorine tank within the factory. Once a crew entered the chlorine...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Weeks of Nov. 15 & 21, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23, 2022. Rebecca M. Spear, 68, and Harold L. Hawkins, 79, both of Glasgow. Jessica L. Deckard, 35, and Wesley S. Watkins, 35, both of Glasgow. Nov. 17, 2022:
BARREN COUNTY, KY

