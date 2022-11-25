Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Leitchfield Woman Faces Charges After ATV Crash
A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, November 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a man lying on the ground,...
k105.com
Caneyville felon arrested for fourth time since June after deputy finds large amount of meth. Suspect arrested nearly 20 times since 2010.
A Caneyville man arrested in June, July and September of this year has been collared on a drug trafficking charge. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:00, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was assisting Kentucky State Police at a traffic safety checkpoint in Caneyville at the intersection of Hwy 79 and Hwy 62, known popularly as the Caneyville four-way stop.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
wcluradio.com
Alleged burglar arrested outside bar after vehicle break-ins
GLASGOW — Police arrested a man last week after they allege he broke into several vehicles near Bush’s Saloon. Officers responded in reference to a complaint about gunshots in the area of Bush’s Saloon and Columbia Avenue. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot.
wvih.com
Bowling Green Man Charged With Murder
A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had been in a fight with his girlfriend, Stephanie Jackson, at their home.
Police: Man stabbed in Riverside home last spoke to KY inmate
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the last known person to speak to a victim before he was stabbed in his home in Riverside on Sunday. According to Riverside Police Department Major Angela Jackson, officers responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov.17 after the victim’s […]
q95fm.net
Southern Kentucky Man Arrested Following Chase
A man out of Southern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a chase with police. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies made note of a car that failed to stop for a stop sign at the. intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. Deputies also noticed the...
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
z93country.com
Two arrested on drug trafficking, drug possession, and firearm charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic violation has led to the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges including drug trafficking, drug possession, and firearm charges. On November 26, 2022, at approximately 6:15 pm Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis observed a vehicle not using a turn...
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two individuals were arrested in Wayne County on Saturday evening, following a traffic stop. According to officers, the car in question failed to use a turn signal when exiting KY-1009. Deputies are said to have detected the smell of marijuana during the course of the stop. A K-9 unit was...
wcluradio.com
Hart County man dies in accident involving large tree limb
DEFRIES, Ky. — A Hart County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree limb fell on him. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near 480 Swamp Hollow Road in the Defries community around 5 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a large tree limb had fallen onto a farming tractor.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Metcalfe County
SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – On Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at approximately 11:28 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a single vehicle injury collision on KY 90 in Metcalfe County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Wilmer Alexander Alonzo Canales, age 38 of...
wvih.com
Fatal Crash Victim Identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD looking for man who fired gun in convenience store bathroom
The Leitchfield Police Department is looking for a man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a convenience store. Wednesday night just before midnight, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to the incident at FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a bullet hole near the bottom of a bathroom stall wall in the men’s restroom.
wdrb.com
Police searching for suspects after a string of car break-ins in Vine Grove
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Police are searching for suspects after a series of car break-ins last week in Vine Grove. The Vine Grove Police Department said the suspects broke into at least six cars last Wednesday night. It happened on the east end of the city near Robert E. and Jewell courts.
Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin
From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wymt.com
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
wcluradio.com
Chemical leak at local factory reported early Tuesday
GLASGOW — Fire officials responded to a chemical leak along Prestwick Drive early Tuesday morning. The chlorine leak happened at Nemak around 2:30 a.m. Fire units responded with a hazmat team. They later discovered a leak from a chlorine tank within the factory. Once a crew entered the chlorine...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Weeks of Nov. 15 & 21, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23, 2022. Rebecca M. Spear, 68, and Harold L. Hawkins, 79, both of Glasgow. Jessica L. Deckard, 35, and Wesley S. Watkins, 35, both of Glasgow. Nov. 17, 2022:
