Louisville, KY

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said 61 year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen Expected To Survive Shooting

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a girl in her mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. She told officers she was walking alone in the area when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meade County Man On-the-run Arrested

A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on November 22 in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reward Offered For Arrest Of Federal Narcotics Suspects

The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges and are offering rewards for info leading to their arrests. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stephen “Steve” Phillips

Stephen “Steve” Phillips, age 69 of Lanesville, IN, formerly of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born May 30, 1953 in Newbury, England to the late Alton Teasley Phillips and Diane Neta Humphries Ham. He is survived by…. His wife: Glenda Phillips...
LANESVILLE, IN
Hospitals Seeing Increase Of Respiratory Illnesses

Health experts in Louisville are calling it a “tripledemic”, as hospitals nationwide become overwhelmed with a combination of respiratory viruses and illnesses that are especially dangerous to children and senior citizens. Kristian Bryant, an epidemiologist at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, says no one is immune. Health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Robyn Rene Billings

Robyn Rene Billings, age 43 of Brandenburg, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born November 24, 1979, the daughter of Sam Wilson and Phyllis Markum. Four children: Lehamber Haney, Colby Chambers, Shawn Chambers and Zachary Beauchamp;. Her mother: Phyllis Markum;. One sister: Mari Farver;. Three grandchildren. In...
BRANDENBURG, KY

