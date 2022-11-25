Read full article on original website
German inflation eases slightly in November
BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters. October saw the highest reading since comparable data going back...
Nearly all toy, food retailers in Germany planning price hikes -Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Nearly all toy, food and stationery retailers in Germany plan to raise their prices with a view to the Christmas shopping season, according to a survey on Tuesday. Toy retailers’ price expectations in particular rose significantly in November, at 94.4 points, from 75.4 points the previous...
Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says
LONDON (Reuters) – The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday. The world’s largest investment banks expect global economic growth to...
Rates and recession: European shares face rocky start to 2023: Reuters Poll
MILAN (Reuters) – Tightening financial conditions and the prospect of an economic recession are going to be a toxic brew for European shares going into 2023 with a key regional benchmark seen sliding towards October lows, a Reuters poll has found. The poll of fund managers and strategists surveyed...
S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions. The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous...
Exclusive-South Korea’s Yoon ready to offer ‘tailored’ benefits to attract Tesla gigafactory
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will offer “tailored” incentives to encourage Tesla to set up an electric vehicle gigafactory in the country and will minimise any risks posed by militant unions, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters. Yoon held a video call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk...
Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case
LONDON (Reuters) – Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue. The global payments processor is facing...
Japan’s $210 billion supplementary budget set to pass lower house
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s second, 29 trillion yen ($210 billion) supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year is set to clear the lower house on Tuesday, paving the way for the spending plan to win final parliamentary approval in the upper chamber this week. The supplementary budget, backed...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing’s moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists. Chinese stocks and...
Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs). Investors are currently building a lithium hydroxide plant with...
Nomura CEO says U.S. becomes profit driver despite one-off losses
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nomura Holdings Inc’s U.S. wholesale business has emerged as a profit driver despite some large one-off losses in the region that had dragged down the bank’s earnings in the past, Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda said. “The basic earnings power and cost structure of...
Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as investors remain cautious about China’s path to reopening its economy after it released disappointing manufacturing data, with China and Hong Kong stocks wiping out strong gains from the previous day. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan...
Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar stuck close to a one-week high on Wednesday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally, as investors braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later and a crucial monthly jobs report at the end of the week. The euro hovered...
EU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are inching towards a deal this week on a price cap on Russian oil, a way to adjust the cap in future, and on linking it to a package of new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Oil prices slide on concerns over China’s demand
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
Airbus CEO says supply chain still ‘very complex’
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Airbus will have a clearer picture on 2022 deliveries by the end of November but the supply chain environment “remains very complex”, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday. Attending industry talks in Brussels, Faury declined to comment directly on whether Airbus would hit...
Maersk, IBM discontinue shipping blockchain platform
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping company Maersk said on Tuesday it would discontinue a blockchain platform announced in 2018 in partnership with IBM with the aim of limiting the industry’s costly paper trail. The platform called TradeLens will be phased out by the end of March next year, Maersk...
Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles – Automobilwoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan’s Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources. Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company...
Bombardier says NetJets to be fleet launch customer for Global 8000 aircraft
(Reuters) – Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday that NetJets, operator of the world’s largest fleet of private jets, will become the fleet launch customer for its Global 8000 aircraft with orders for four jets. (Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike
(Reuters) – Directors at three of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks supported a smaller increase in a key emergency borrowing rate than the 75-basis point rate hike the U.S. central bank ultimately approved in early November, minutes of Fed discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. At meetings...
