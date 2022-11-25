Read full article on original website
German inflation eases slightly in November
BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters. October saw the highest reading since comparable data going back...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing’s moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists. Chinese stocks and...
Japan’s Nikkei seen rallying 6% to key 30,000 level by mid-2023: Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei 225 share average will rally to the psychological 30,000 level by the middle of next year for the first time since September 2021, according to analysts in a Reuters poll. Investors see inflation peaking in the United States and elsewhere, which could cause...
EU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are inching towards a deal this week on a price cap on Russian oil, a way to adjust the cap in future, and on linking it to a package of new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar stuck close to a one-week high on Wednesday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally, as investors braced for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later and a crucial monthly jobs report at the end of the week. The euro hovered...
Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says
LONDON (Reuters) – The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday. The world’s largest investment banks expect global economic growth to...
Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike
(Reuters) – Directors at three of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks supported a smaller increase in a key emergency borrowing rate than the 75-basis point rate hike the U.S. central bank ultimately approved in early November, minutes of Fed discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. At meetings...
Rates and recession: European shares face rocky start to 2023: Reuters Poll
MILAN (Reuters) – Tightening financial conditions and the prospect of an economic recession are going to be a toxic brew for European shares going into 2023 with a key regional benchmark seen sliding towards October lows, a Reuters poll has found. The poll of fund managers and strategists surveyed...
Nearly all toy, food retailers in Germany planning price hikes -Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Nearly all toy, food and stationery retailers in Germany plan to raise their prices with a view to the Christmas shopping season, according to a survey on Tuesday. Toy retailers’ price expectations in particular rose significantly in November, at 94.4 points, from 75.4 points the previous...
Japan’s $210 billion supplementary budget set to pass lower house
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s second, 29 trillion yen ($210 billion) supplementary stimulus budget for this fiscal year is set to clear the lower house on Tuesday, paving the way for the spending plan to win final parliamentary approval in the upper chamber this week. The supplementary budget, backed...
Oil prices slide on concerns over China’s demand
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions. The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous...
Total climate damage costs in Spain amounted to 684 million euros until Oct
MADRID (Reuters) – The total cost of damages caused by climate events in the first 10 months of this year reached 684 million euros ($708.97 million), the Spanish government’s spokesperson said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9648 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by David latona)
Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as investors remain cautious about China’s path to reopening its economy after it released disappointing manufacturing data, with China and Hong Kong stocks wiping out strong gains from the previous day. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan...
