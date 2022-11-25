ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are expected to be available. New York won six of its first seven to open the season but has lost three of four. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4. Giants coach Brian Daboll had his team practice in full pads on Tuesday and says several players have a promising outlook to return.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho8.com

Connor McDavid on familiar path that could see 50 goals

Edmonton star Connor McDavid is a much different player 500-plus games into his NHL career than he was seven years ago when he made his debut. He is generally considered the best hockey player in the world. He has followed a Sidney Crosby-like path of turning individual weaknesses into strengths. McDavid is again leading the league in points and among the top candidates for league MVP. His next trick may be scoring 50 goals in a season for the first time. A quarter of the way in, McDavid is on pace for more than 60.
Idaho8.com

Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season. The 32-year-old has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years and hasn’t played since Feb. 16. Coach Jason Kidd says the club hopes to get Walker on the court for the next practice Wednesday. Dallas was playing Golden State on Tuesday in a meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy