The Stranger (Netflix)
Has anyone seen the drama - The Stranger on Netflix. starring sexy Richard Armitage as Adam Price? I am on the final episode and wow, I have enjoyed it. Lots of twists. I am watching the final now.
Ghost Story for Christmas 2023 - Count Magnus
Confirmed that Count Magnus will be the latest Ghost Story for Christmas to be adapted by Mark Gatiss . There will also be a stage adaption of a Christmas Carol also starring Gatiss.
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 18
Emile Ford and the Checkmates - What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? (1959) The Seekers - The Carnival Is Over (1965) McGuinness Flint - When I'm Dead and Gone (1970) 7%. 1 vote. The Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (1977) 14%. 2...
Best F1 Game ?
I’m after some advice from the experts. I’m looking for a Xmas present for a friend that means the world. She loves gaming on the PS4 and F1.
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
New Worlds of DC boss James Gunn confirms big shared universe plan
Worlds of DC boss James Gunn has confirmed that he and co-boss Peter Safran are indeed planning a huge shared universe of DC projects. The DCU is undergoing a transitional phase after Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn was hired as the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside The Suicide Squad producer Safran.
ITV are Self Promotion clips classed as Adverts
Been watching emmerdale, and there hasnt been a proper advert throught the show, just plenty of Self Promotion, GMB Clip, Georgia and Tommy and Fing Su and Davide, having there promotion clips on every ad break, plus the video, where the young girl is suffering from mental health. It's exactly...
Will Smith responds to fans skipping his new movie after Oscar slap controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
I'm A Celebrity: South Africa?
At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused. At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused.
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
England match and ITV soaps
Just wondering how many viewers Emmerdale and Corrie will get tonight considering they’re up against Wales vs England on the BBC at the same time - you’d think ITV would’ve seen sense and not put them on? As I remember when England played on an evening in the 2018 World Cup none of the soaps were on at the same time.
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
Strictly Come Dancing's Darcey Bussell explains why she quit as a judge
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell has explained the reasons behind her exit. The former ballet dancer was a Strictly judge for seven years before her sudden departure in 2019. In an interview, she said that she felt her views and those of producers didn't align on how she was going to present herself in the studio.
Olly Murs defends new song as it's criticised for misogynistic lyrics
Olly Murs has acknowledged criticism of his new song 'I Hate You When You're Drunk', following criticism of its lyrics as misogynistic. The former X-Factor singer released the single on Friday ahead of his new album, but listeners have not been impressed by the lyrics. As the song was released, Murs posted a tweet containing a video of old clips of him, seemingly suggesting the song was self-deprecating as he wrote: "I don't just HATE YOU, I hate me when I'm drunk."
NowTv is it worth getting?
Who has left sky for this? I’m under contract with sky but if I could get out of it I’d be thinking about getting it. It would save me around £40 a month. Currently for nowTv there is a deal to get movies for £1 a month for 2 month. Might get it just to see what it’s like. You get free month boost then £5. If things are gonna be as bad as the government says next year then sky might might see quite a few people looking for cheaper alternatives.
