Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're Claustrophobic
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
floridahsfootball.com
Bradford rallies in second half to triumph over rival Baker County in rare playoff meeting
STARKE, Fla. – Usually it is hard for any team to beat the same team twice in any given season. It takes shaking up the game plan you used against that team the first time to beat the same opponent once more. However, it was not just any ordinary...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
WEAR
Choctaw rides late-season charge to Regional Final at Lake City Columbia
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The rest of the state contenders in Class 3S may have celebrated when Choctaw knocked off top-ranked Pine Forest last week. They should be careful what they wish for. Choctaw's win might have been a mild upset, but it was not a shock. Instead, it...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime
Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
WPTV
5 memorable games between Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles
The Gators and Seminoles will meet for the 66th time Friday night as No. 16 Florida State hosts rival Florida for the first time since 2018. It's been a long time since the Gators last traveled to Tallahassee after the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. Florida State is...
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
WCJB
Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
WCJB
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
WCJB
Lake City soup kitchen volunteers serve over a thousand plates on Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving and Columbia County residents who are homeless, elderly, or just in need got fed at one soup kitchen that has been dishing out Thanksgiving plates for more than three decades. The Suwannee River Valley Mission’s LAD Kitchen served over a thousand plates today from...
