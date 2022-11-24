ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime

Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend. Head attacked the woman,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
HAWTHORNE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

