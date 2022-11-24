ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

High school football: Resilient Jones overcomes adversity to beat Edgewater, claim regional title

ORLANDO — Pick a cliché or mantra about resiliency or focus and there’s a good chance it will fit Jones High School’s football team over the past month. The evidence of those attributes was all over the field Saturday afternoon as the Tigers routed top-seeded — and previously undefeated — Edgewater 42-13 to win the Region 1-3M championship.
ORLANDO, FL
High School Football PRO

Orlando, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Apopka hold off Lake Mary for a region title

Led by quarterback Tyson Davison, who rushed for 111 yards, and running back Zedrick Roberts, who rushed for 83-yard and two touchdowns, the Apopka Blue Daters captured a 30-23 victory over Lake Mary in the Class 4M-Region 1 championship, Friday night. “We learned that we have to make adjustments ...
APOPKA, FL
First Coast News

Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'

Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift

The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
ORLANDO, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fernandina Beach (FL)

Are you seeking a relaxing holiday? If yes, plan a vacation trip to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Fernandina Beach is a city in Nassau County, Florida, United States. It is the county’s seat and comprises about 13,000 inhabitants according to the last census. The warm, bright sunrise will always help...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 BEST Breakfast Spots in Orlando, Florida – (With Photos)

Planning to visit Orlando anytime soon? Orlando is a city that never sleeps. It is a place where you can always find something to do, which is why it has so many restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the best breakfast spots in the city, then look no further!
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

