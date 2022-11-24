Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
High school football: Resilient Jones overcomes adversity to beat Edgewater, claim regional title
ORLANDO — Pick a cliché or mantra about resiliency or focus and there’s a good chance it will fit Jones High School’s football team over the past month. The evidence of those attributes was all over the field Saturday afternoon as the Tigers routed top-seeded — and previously undefeated — Edgewater 42-13 to win the Region 1-3M championship.
Winter Haven wins prestigious Kevin Brown TOC in Illinois
WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS – While teams dream to finish their seasons as champions, Winter Haven boys basketball started this season's campaign as one. Winter Haven won the prestigious 17th annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, Illinois Saturday after handing Sugar Hill ...
Orlando, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News4Jax.com
‘This means the world to me’: Jackson’s Grayson Howard receives All-American Bowl jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grayson Howard is the personification of Andrew Jackson High School’s transformation in football. When he arrived as a freshman, he said he wanted to be great, but few would have predicted that from the linebacker. “He was about 6-foot-2, 170 pounds,” said Jackson head coach...
Apopka hold off Lake Mary for a region title
Led by quarterback Tyson Davison, who rushed for 111 yards, and running back Zedrick Roberts, who rushed for 83-yard and two touchdowns, the Apopka Blue Daters captured a 30-23 victory over Lake Mary in the Class 4M-Region 1 championship, Friday night. “We learned that we have to make adjustments ...
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'
Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
floridahsfootball.com
Bradford rallies in second half to triumph over rival Baker County in rare playoff meeting
STARKE, Fla. – Usually it is hard for any team to beat the same team twice in any given season. It takes shaking up the game plan you used against that team the first time to beat the same opponent once more. However, it was not just any ordinary...
Watch: Alec Holler's ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab lifts UCF to AAC Championship
UCF held a seemingly insurmountable 31-7 lead in the third quarter Saturday, only to see USF storm back, eventually taking a 39-38 advantage with seven minutes left in the second half. With a spot in the conference championship game on the line, quarterback Mikey Keene orchestrated an eight-play, 82-yard drive,...
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift
The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
WESH
Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fernandina Beach (FL)
Are you seeking a relaxing holiday? If yes, plan a vacation trip to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Fernandina Beach is a city in Nassau County, Florida, United States. It is the county’s seat and comprises about 13,000 inhabitants according to the last census. The warm, bright sunrise will always help...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 BEST Breakfast Spots in Orlando, Florida – (With Photos)
Planning to visit Orlando anytime soon? Orlando is a city that never sleeps. It is a place where you can always find something to do, which is why it has so many restaurants and cafes. If you are looking for the best breakfast spots in the city, then look no further!
Action News Jax
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
