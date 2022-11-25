In response to Mr. Sontheimer’s Nov. 11 letter, some clarifications need to be made about Halloween night in the neighborhoods. Mr. Sontheimer feels quite left out of the Halloween celebration as our neighborhood seems to be missed by most. Our street is on the opposite end of the fun, so most of our neighborhood families leave to explore other areas of Tuxedo Park. Unfortunately, he only sees part of the picture. While his heart is broken over the lack of attendants on our street, he fails to venture to these block party streets to have a true picture of the joy it brings our children.

