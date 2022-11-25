Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber “First Friday Coffee” At Chauvin’s
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a “First Friday Coffee” on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., at Chauvin Coffee, 310 S. Fillmore Ave. Join fellow chamber members and guests at this holiday celebration to network, connect and build relationships while enjoying a light breakfast.
timesnewspapers.com
KPL Accepting Artist Applications For 2023
The Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson, is accepting applications for artwork to be shown in the library’s art gallery for 2023. Portfolios will be accepted by physical and electronic application. Artists must be age 16 or older. Portfolios must be accompanied by a completed and signed application form,...
timesnewspapers.com
Aberdeen Heights Residents Build, Donate Wooden Trains
The Woodworking Club at Aberdeen Heights recently completed its annual project of constructing 50 wooden three-car toy trains. The Aberdeen Heights senior living community has a fully-equipped woodworking shop, led by retired industrial technology teacher Alice Mohr. More than 20 residents participated to saw, drill, sand and paint the toy trains.
timesnewspapers.com
Mosby “Stuff The Truck” Event Dec. 17
Join Mosby Building Arts on Saturday, Dec.17, for the annual “Stuff The Truck” charity drive. Mosby will be collecting items for Our Little Haven, which provides a safe environment for victims of abuse, neglect, and mental or behavioral health needs. Santa Claus will be at the event for...
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Forest Glen Residents Prove You Can Always Go Home
Author Thomas Wolfe wrote: “You can’t go home again.” He clearly didn’t grow up on Forest Glen Lane in Kirkwood. There are 22 homes on this quaint little street, located off Geyer Road just south of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Six of the houses are second or third-generation residents.
timesnewspapers.com
Chamber Names Karen Park As New Executive Director
The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce has named Karen Park as its next executive director. Park will join the chamber on Monday, Dec. 5, following the retirement of longtime executive director Rebecca Now. Park comes to the chamber with more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most recently serving as the executive director of Circus Flora.
timesnewspapers.com
A Tribute To Mel Bay
Kirkwood’s most notable music man, the late Mel Bay, will be honored with a tribute at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1. The guitar concert will benefit the arts in Kirkwood. “Mel Bay was a marvel. His instructional materials for making music are...
timesnewspapers.com
How To Be A Hallowinner Instead Of A Halloweenie
In response to Mr. Sontheimer’s Nov. 11 letter, some clarifications need to be made about Halloween night in the neighborhoods. Mr. Sontheimer feels quite left out of the Halloween celebration as our neighborhood seems to be missed by most. Our street is on the opposite end of the fun, so most of our neighborhood families leave to explore other areas of Tuxedo Park. Unfortunately, he only sees part of the picture. While his heart is broken over the lack of attendants on our street, he fails to venture to these block party streets to have a true picture of the joy it brings our children.
timesnewspapers.com
Final Words
In response to block parties ruining Halloween... “If you build it, they will come.” Thank you.
timesnewspapers.com
“We’re Here To Listen And Help”
November marks the beginning of the holiday season — a time filled with family, friends and celebrations for many. But for those who are grieving, this time of year can be difficult and lonely — especially for children who are missing a loved one. November is Children’s Grief...
timesnewspapers.com
Bethesda Health Purchases Pacific Place Retirement Apartments
The senior living landscape is changing in Webster Groves, as Pacific Place, a community of 32 retirement apartments and two cottages located at 45 S. Old Orchard, has been sold to Bethesda Health Group. “We care about our residents very much, and will miss the daily interaction with them and...
timesnewspapers.com
Turkey Day Game 2022
The Kirkwood High School Pioneers took the Frisco Bell for the ninth year in a row with the team’s 56-7 win over the Webster Groves High School Statesmen in the Nov. 24 Turkey Day football game at Moss Field in Webster Groves. Check out pictures from the annual event...
timesnewspapers.com
Work Continues In Developing Long-Term Plan For City
The Webster Groves City Council is continuing its work to develop a comprehensive plan for the city and is now seeking input from residents on mission, vision and values statements before finalizing work on strategic goals and tactics. A community survey is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/strategicplanning until Dec. 16. Paper copies...
timesnewspapers.com
City Deals With Fallout From Recent Marijuana Vote
The Des Peres Board of Aldermen will have to figure out how to handle the sale of recreational marijuana now that Missouri voters have passed Amendment 3 legalizing it. The Missouri State Department of Health will begin issuing rules and regulations on license requests on Dec. 1, and the amendment becomes law 30 days after the election on Dec. 8.
Comments / 0