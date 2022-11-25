Read full article on original website
If you think the world’s energy crisis is bad right now, next winter will be worse, says the OECD, whose new global outlook predicts bad times ahead
The OECD says the true scale of the world’s economic woes will only become clear in 2023, when the organization predicts “a significant slowdown" for the global economy.
Brace for 'violent' shocks that may reshape the global economy forever, warns top economist Mohamed El-Erian
The global economy is headed for a severe recession, Mohamed El-Erian has warned. The economist expects "more uncertainty in the future as shocks grow more frequent and more violent". The recession will be drawn-out rather than "short and shallow", he added. Markets should brace for a severe recession that might...
Vox
Why the global economy is slowing
It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
What Investors Should Do as Protests in China Rattle Global Markets
Investors are worried about China again. A swift uptick in Covid-19 cases has triggered a slew of new lockdowns and restrictions — a rapid reversal from the potential reopening that Chinese workers and global investors alike have been eagerly anticipating. Over the weekend, large-scale protests against China’s strict zero-Covid policy intensified in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
104.1 WIKY
S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions. The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous...
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
Global growth may slump to 2009 levels next year as the Russia-Ukraine 'forever war' drags on, IIF warns
Global growth could slow to just 1.2% in 2023, according to the Institute of International Finance. Growth was last that weak in 2009 as the financial crisis ravaged the global economy. The "forever war" between Russia and Ukraine could hammer growth until 2024, the IIF said. Global growth could plunge...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies outperform EM peers; stocks down with global selloff
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies outperformed their emerging market peers on Monday, while stocks in the commodity-heavy region slipped with a global sell-off in global markets spurred by concerns about growth in China as investors focused on protests there. The U.S. dollar index =USDswung between gains and losses...
Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks
It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
Chinese stocks will struggle against persistent economic and market headwinds, and any recovery will be sluggish despite policy support from the government, UBS says
A positive inflection point for China's markets and the economy "is still some way off," despite Beijing's economic stimulus efforts, said UBS. China's central bank recently freed up about $70 billion in liquidity. Rising COVID infections are a drag on the world's second-largest economy. Chinese stocks are unlikely to swing...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...
Central banks can't back down from 'taking away the punch bowl' despite pressure from markets, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
Despite a small reprieve from public criticism, central bankers can't back down on monetary tightening now, Mohamed El-Erian said. While continued rate hikes could lead to more pushback, the Fed risks letting inflation expectations get entrenched in the economy. That could cause a "stagflation morass that would be much worse...
Goldman’s forecast for stocks over the next 3 months isn’t pretty—and investors should expect ‘less pain but also no gain’ next year
But that doesn’t mean stock market investors should celebrate. The 153-year-old investment bank’s equity research team, led by chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, said this week that they believe the S&P 500 will drop roughly 10% to 3600 over the next three months as interest rates rise.
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
