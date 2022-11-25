ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

Why the global economy is slowing

It’s not just the United States — the global economy is slowing down. Inflation in European countries has spiked as the war in Ukraine has pushed up prices for essentials like heating, gas, and food. China’s “zero Covid” policies of strict lockdowns and mass testing continue to disrupt the production of goods. And around the world, central banks are raising interest rates in an attempt to bring rising prices under control by weakening consumer demand.
Money

What Investors Should Do as Protests in China Rattle Global Markets

Investors are worried about China again. A swift uptick in Covid-19 cases has triggered a slew of new lockdowns and restrictions — a rapid reversal from the potential reopening that Chinese workers and global investors alike have been eagerly anticipating. Over the weekend, large-scale protests against China’s strict zero-Covid policy intensified in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
104.1 WIKY

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions. The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies outperform EM peers; stocks down with global selloff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies outperformed their emerging market peers on Monday, while stocks in the commodity-heavy region slipped with a global sell-off in global markets spurred by concerns about growth in China as investors focused on protests there. The U.S. dollar index =USDswung between gains and losses...
TheStreet

Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks

It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
Markets Insider

Chinese stocks will struggle against persistent economic and market headwinds, and any recovery will be sluggish despite policy support from the government, UBS says

A positive inflection point for China's markets and the economy "is still some way off," despite Beijing's economic stimulus efforts, said UBS. China's central bank recently freed up about $70 billion in liquidity. Rising COVID infections are a drag on the world's second-largest economy. Chinese stocks are unlikely to swing...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...

