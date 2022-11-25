ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Parents refuse use of vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby

New Zealand’s health service has made a court application over the guardianship of a four-month-old baby whose parents are refusing to allow his life-saving heart surgery to go ahead unless non-vaccinated blood is used. The parents of the baby discussed their son’s health situation and their medical preferences in...

