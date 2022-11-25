The St. Stephen City Council will review the proposed 2023 budget at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in the St. Stephen City Hall Council Chamber, 2 Sixth Ave. SE, St. Stephen. The public is welcome to attend this public hearing. /s/ Julie Jacobs. City of St. Stephen City Clerk.
MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE. NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT SCOPING MEETING. Notice of public information and environmental assessment scoping meeting. In the Matter of the Application of Great River Energy for a Route Permit to Rebuild the Existing 69kV ST-WW Transmission Line to 115kV...
Comments / 0