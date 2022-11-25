Read full article on original website
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
cryptoslate.com
Singapore requires banks to hold $125 for every $100 Bitcoin exposure
Singapore’s senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Nov. 28 that banks in the country must hold $125 of capital against every $100 exposure to risky crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In a written response to Singapore’s parliament, Shanmugaratnam said Singapore-based banks have “insignificant” exposure to crypto....
coingeek.com
African central banks discuss CBDCs for cross-border payment
African central banks are exploring the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments in the region. In a meeting hosted in Kenya recently, 13 national and regional central banks discussed possible collaborations on a cross-border CBDC and the impact it would have on compliance with regulatory standards.
coingeek.com
Bank of Japan to issue experimental digital yen in 2023
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced that it will explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) starting in early 2023, reports Nikkei. The central bank stated that the pilot would be conducted in partnership with a trio of mega banks with a keen focus on the issuance and withdrawals of the CBDC. Apart from the mega banks, several regional banks will also play a part in the pilot.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts
Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
dailyhodl.com
‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why
The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
coingeek.com
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India's banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS) unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Atom Bank Raises $36M, No Mention of IPO
U.K. neobank Atom Bank announced on Friday (Nov. 25) that it has raised 30 million pounds ($36 million), and will use the capital to fund its customer lending and drive growth. Previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners contributed, bringing the firm’s total investment raised this year to over...
TechCrunch
India to pilot retail digital currency on December 1
Four local banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC — will participate in the initial phase of the pilot in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot “subsequently,” the Reserve Bank of India said. The pilot will eventually be expanded to cover the cities of Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.
CoinTelegraph
Tokenized government bonds free up liquidity in traditional financial systems
A handful of government-backed financial institutions have been exploring tokenization use cases to revolutionize traditional financial systems. For instance, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Volcanic bond project has been in the works for over a year and aims to raise $1 billion from investors with tokenized bonds to build a Bitcoin city.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ‘Shrimp’ Investors Add $1.5 Billion in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Hits Record Low
Cryptocurrency investors with a relatively low supply of Bitcoin ($BTC), the so-called “Shrimp” investors, have added over $1.5 billion worth of the flagship cryptocurrency to their wallets over the last few weeks. According to on-chain cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, ever since FTX collapsed, shrimp wallets – those who...
coinjournal.net
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
coingeek.com
Russia’s plans for national digital asset exchange lies in the hands of 2 key agencies
Russian lawmakers have conceded to the fact that digital assets are integral in the financial system and are looking to launch a national exchange to facilitate asset class trading, reports Vedomosti. The country’s lower legislative house members are deliberating a potential amendment to the digital asset legislation, according to the...
