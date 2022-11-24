ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned

Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tar Heels Turn Toward ACC Title Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C –– Just moments after a missed field goal ended Friday’s game, N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter and two teammates scrambled to North Carolina’s midfield logo to plant their team flag, driving home the point of how much had changed for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Live Updates: Undefeated Iowa State down 34-32 to #1 UNC at the break

Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now gets a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland.
AMES, IA
kcfmradio.com

Phil Knight Invitational/Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Results

The Oregon State Beavers put up a tough battle against the Duke Blue Devils. The beavers exchanged the lead with Duke 11 times during the game but in the end came up a little short. Duke won out 54-51. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 14 points. They face the Florida today at 3 pm with a 2:30 start time on KCFM.
CORVALLIS, OR
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC

