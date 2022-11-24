Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
Tar Heels Turn Toward ACC Title Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C –– Just moments after a missed field goal ended Friday’s game, N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter and two teammates scrambled to North Carolina’s midfield logo to plant their team flag, driving home the point of how much had changed for the Tar Heels.
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Alabama Basketball Upsets No. 1 North Carolina in Four Overtimes, 103-101
The Crimson Tide finish the Phil Knight Invitational in third place, leaving Portland, Ore. with a 2-1 record and two top-15 wins.
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Live Updates: Undefeated Iowa State down 34-32 to #1 UNC at the break
Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now gets a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland.
Duke vs. Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
An ACC battle is on tap between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Last year, Duke and Wake Forest were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. It...
Smith and McRae help NCCU make Celebration Bowl, describe bond with each other
DURHAM — Scotland High School alumni Manny Smith and Tony McRae will be taking part in the Cricket Celebration Bowl with the North Carolina Central University Eagles football team, after the Eagles defeated Norfolk State 48-14 on Nov. 12 to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship.*. The Cricket Celebration...
Phil Knight Invitational/Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Results
The Oregon State Beavers put up a tough battle against the Duke Blue Devils. The beavers exchanged the lead with Duke 11 times during the game but in the end came up a little short. Duke won out 54-51. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 14 points. They face the Florida today at 3 pm with a 2:30 start time on KCFM.
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Knightdale Dragons youth football team could be national champs, but they need the community's help to get there
The Knightdale Dragons could go all the way. The youth football team could soon play for the Pop Warner National Title in Orlando. That’s if they can get the money together to get there; right now, they are about $15,000 short. Many of these kids have been teammates for...
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
