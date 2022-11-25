Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten
CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata unification bout postponed due to flu
Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata's junior flyweight unification fight set for Thursday has been postponed after Clavel came down with the flu.
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3
On Saturday, Ring junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada will face former pound-for-pound king and longtime rival Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for the vacant WBC title at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The eagerly anticipated showdown will be broadcast on DAZN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7...
The Ring Magazine
Regis Prograis wears down game Jose Zepeda to 11th-round TKO, wins vacant WBC 140-lb. title
CARSON, California – Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda was an elite-level matchup on paper and that’s how it played out on a chilly Saturday night in the open-air arena of the Dignity Health Sports Park. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs), Ring Magazine’s No. 1-rated junior welterweight, relentlessly wore down the game...
Comments / 0