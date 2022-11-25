ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten

CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.
The Ring Magazine

Fight Picks: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3

On Saturday, Ring junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada will face former pound-for-pound king and longtime rival Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for the vacant WBC title at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ​The eagerly anticipated showdown will be broadcast on DAZN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy