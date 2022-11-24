Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria Provides Update to Community Regarding Anti-Violence Initiative 2022

(Peoria, IL) – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, local law enforcement officers conducted another Directed Patrol Detail. This detail included members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU) and Illinois State Police (ISP) Air Ops. There was a total of 20 law enforcement officers participating in this detail.

In keeping with departmental transparency, the following summarizes the results of last night’s efforts:

Approximately 13 vehicle stops were conducted, resulting in several citations and numerous warnings. Five arrests were made, and 3 handguns were recovered. Two tickets were issued, and 1 vehicle was impounded. Below is a brief synopsis of major incidents during the detail.

• 1900 block W. Garden: At approximately 4:18 p.m. members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) responded to the area of Western and Malone on a possible attempted armed robbery call. SID officers observed two possible subjects matching the description walking westbound at the above location. Officers made contact with the subjects and detained them both without incident. During the course on the investigation, a loaded handgun was located on one of the subjects identified as 20-year-old Sapien S. Moore.

Moore was taken into custody without incident and subsequently arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID and Possession of a Handgun under 21.

The second subject was released on scene. Moore was transported to the Peoria County Jail. PPD Incident #22-21852

• Prospect/Frye: At approximately 6:48p.m. Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted a traffic stop at the above location for a vehicle violation. During the stop, officers observed three subjects inside the vehicle. As officers were making contact with the occupants inside, one of the subjects identified as 29-year-old Jermaine H. Allison exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Allison

was detained. Two other subjects identified as 33-year-old Ramonta R. May and 23-year-old Angel K. Jones were also detained. During a search of the vehicle, officers located 2 loaded handguns. All three subjects were transported to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes. Allison was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a valid Foid Card and Resisting Arrest. May was arrested for a Peoria County Warrant on File and Jones was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Allison and May were transported to the Peoria County Jail. Jones was issued a Notice to Appear (NTA). PPD Incident #22-21876

Additional Information: There were no Shot Spotter alerts during the detail.

Message from Chief Echevarria:

“Wednesday’s Directed Patrol occurred one day before a major U.S. holiday. This shows the commitment of the Peoria Police Department. Our dedicated officers are working around the clock to make sure community members are always safe.”