Here are the nominees for Time Out Bar Awards 2022. The fifth annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is back to celebrate Hong Kong's ever-evolving bar industry. For 2022, our programmes aim to showcase the best of Hong Kong to the world, featuring the places and people shaping our bar culture. The award presents 14 refreshed categories that reflect our current drinking scene. Together with our expert critics, who will help us crown this year's honorees, we've put our livers on the line, sipped various drinks, and stumbled our way to the city's best bars to shortlist the 2022 nominees.

1 DAY AGO