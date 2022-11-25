We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as having too many candles — after all, different scents evoke different moods. Fresh, airy scents can help you recenter after a stressful day, while cozy, warm fragrances can transform your space into an inviting oasis. Finding a scent you like is only part of the process, though. It's also important to take into account burn time, aesthetics (so you can match your decor), and wax type so you can get the most out of your candle. With so many candle brands out there it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. Luckily, we did the research to find the top 10 candle brands.

12 HOURS AGO