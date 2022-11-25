Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
I'm Buying These Cozy Amazon Sweatpants in Bulk While They’re on Sale for $11
I’m a firm believer in retail therapy. Whether it’s a statement piece like Jennifer Lopez-approved knee-high boots or a comfy wardrobe basic, like a pair of quality sweatpants, there’s something about discovering a new style to add to my rotation that excites me. And most recently, it happened when I found these super cozy Hanes Sweatpants that are just $11 for Cyber Monday today.
In Style
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 40 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options
If there’s one place I tell all my friends (who frantically text me for shopping advice) to shop during the biggest sale holiday of the year, it’s Nordstrom. The department store is no stranger to releasing massive, extensive discounts on so much of its inventory, but during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see some of its best deals of the entire year (trust me , I know, because I’m basically on Nordstrom 24/7).
In Style
The 71 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 75% Off
I love an online sale as much as the next person, but few things stress me out quite like Cyber Monday. Suddenly you’re back at your desk after a long holiday weekend attempting to sort through your now crowded inbox, all while attempting to shop every retailer’s one-day-only sale. You’ve got Zoom open in one tab and Amazon open in another; over the past few years, we’ve created one of the most hectic post-holiday routines.
In Style
Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 205 Best Deals
After weeks of early deals, Thanksgiving Day sales, and, of course, Black Friday, today is your last chance to save big at Amazon ahead of the holidays. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is (dare we say) even better than its Black Friday event, as more fashion, beauty, home, and tech products are massively discounted. And this year, we found the 205 best deals worth adding to your cart.
In Style
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fashion Section, and We Found the 50 Best Deals to Shop Today
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for during major sale events, it’s offering incredible fashion deals. This Cyber Monday is no different, as the retailer slashed prices on clothes, shoes, and accessories from tons of customer-loved brands. We combed through thousands of products and found the 50 best deals worth shopping before the sale ends.
In Style
I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday
Whenever I tell people that I don’t own jeans, their eyebrows immediately raise into their hairlines. But it’s true — I’m either in a dress or a flowy top paired with leggings. As such, I’m constantly on the hunt for super comfortable and flattering leggings that complete a variety of outfits and, hopefully, aren’t too expensive. That’s not to say I don’t love my name-brand Fabletics and Splendid leggings, because, of course, I do. But since I like to buy leggings in bulk, I’m definitely always on the hunt for a good deal — and fortunately, my faves from Leggings Depot are going for just $14 right now.
In Style
PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Deals for Up to 90% Off, but Items Are Selling Out a Mile a Minute
As a shopping editor, my days consist of scouring the internet for the best deals and celebrity fashion trends, and sharing my findings. Essentially, I shop for a living — so when I call something an unbelievable deal, I really mean it.. And my latest unbeatable discovery is Gilt’s All-You-Can-Shop sale event, where you can shop designer fashion from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Burberry, and Michael Kors for up to 90 percent off — yes, really.
In Style
Kate Spade’s 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and Products Are Literally $15
Kate Spade is one of those brands that will never go out of style. It was my very first designer handbag, and I couldn’t believe it was all mine (thanks again, grandma). Now, as a full-grown kinda-adult, Kate Spade still has a hold on me. I reach for my Kate Spade tote at least once a week and still drool over its flirty statement pieces. The brand has not only crafted gorgeous bags since 1993, but also curated whimsical dresses, elegant shoes, and exciting accessories. So, when it announced a very special Cyber Monday sale off almost everything, I was all in.
In Style
Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off
This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
In Style
The 11 Best Black Tights of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Is it just me, or do you also find shopping for black tights a tedious task? As much as I adore shopping (I did kind of make it my job), finding a pair of durable black tights always feels like a chore. Knowing that they would probably either cut off my circulation or rip at the faintest touch of a nail, it was never worth my investment. That being said, I couldn’t deny their ability to elevate any outfit. “Tights are an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe,” says stylist Michaela Leitz, and I couldn’t agree more. So to make shopping for black tights even easier, we identified 28 top-rated styles and put them to the test in our lab.
In Style
Cyber Monday Might Be Over, but Amazon Still Has Thousands of Deals Starting at $5
Similar to packing for a trip, there will inevitably be one thing I forget during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. I’ll wake up on Tuesday with the sudden realization that while I remembered to restock on moisturizer and knits, I managed to forget the hair dryer I had spent weeks patiently waiting to go on sale and the AirPods my boyfriend not so subtly hinted at wanting for Christmas. Luckily, Amazon is here to alleviate that post-Cyber Monday anxiety and help us nab those last-minute, forgot-to-add-to-cart items. Starting today, you can shop the retailer’s Cyber Week sales, including discounts on editor-approved beauty products, must-have winter apparel, and Oprah-loved home goods.
In Style
The 10 Best Candles to Buy in 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as having too many candles — after all, different scents evoke different moods. Fresh, airy scents can help you recenter after a stressful day, while cozy, warm fragrances can transform your space into an inviting oasis. Finding a scent you like is only part of the process, though. It's also important to take into account burn time, aesthetics (so you can match your decor), and wax type so you can get the most out of your candle. With so many candle brands out there it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. Luckily, we did the research to find the top 10 candle brands.
In Style
No Matter How Many Candles I Try, I Keep Coming Back to This Gorgeous-Looking (and Smelling) One
I have what one might consider a candle obsession. At any given time, there are at least 20 candles scattered around my apartment, all in various stages of burning. In fact, I’ve put myself on a self-imposed candle purchasing hiatus more than once, just to try and get through the ones already in my possession.
In Style
The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today
While you may think of Cyber Monday as the time to get steep discounts on big-ticket items, it’s also the perfect opportunity to get everyday products for less. Whether that’s a few basic tees, a pair of winter boots, or a new haircare product you’ve been meaning to try, now is your chance to stock up at a discount. And if you ask Amazon shoppers, the now-$18 Elevate Hair Growth Oil is one deal you don’t want to miss.
Comments / 0