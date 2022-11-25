This Mashed Potato Soup is a perfect way to use up leftover mashed potatoes! A hearty and easy dinner or lunch that the whole family will love!. My family always jokes that I make enough mashed potatoes to feed a whole platoon - ha! So I try to figure out ways to use up the leftovers and this soup became one of my favorites. With other easy and flavorful ingredients, this is a perfect weeknight soup recipe that will both warm and fill you up. No need to throw away those leftovers, use them in this Mashed Potato Soup recipe and have yourself a whole new meal!

