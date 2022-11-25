Read full article on original website
Related
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
thecountrycook.net
Mashed Potato Soup
This Mashed Potato Soup is a perfect way to use up leftover mashed potatoes! A hearty and easy dinner or lunch that the whole family will love!. My family always jokes that I make enough mashed potatoes to feed a whole platoon - ha! So I try to figure out ways to use up the leftovers and this soup became one of my favorites. With other easy and flavorful ingredients, this is a perfect weeknight soup recipe that will both warm and fill you up. No need to throw away those leftovers, use them in this Mashed Potato Soup recipe and have yourself a whole new meal!
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
Dutch oven beef stew
This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Potato Bites
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
agupdate.com
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
Recipes made with bouillon
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
BHG
Sourdough Pasta with Herbed Brown Butter Sauce
If you haven't been able to find enough sourdough discard recipes to use up your stock, this is the recipe for you. The sourdough discard gives this homemade pasta a distinct flavor unlike any other. 100 grams semolina flour (durum wheat) (3/4 cup) In a large bowl stir together flours...
Mouthwatering Recipes To Beef Up The Holiday Menu
(Family Features) At this year’s holiday gatherings, you can put together a showstopping menu from the beginning of the party to the final bite with mouthwatering recipes that bring guests back for more. It all starts with beef, a versatile, beloved ingredient that can be
Real Simple
Butternut Squash Tartines
This tartine is the perfect appetizer for a holiday dinner party (and frankly, makes for a satisfying lunch, too). Thin slices of roasted butternut squash sit atop a creamy ricotta spread spiked with a hit of lemon zest and black pepper. A shower of colorful pistachios adds a welcome crunch, and a sprinkle of lemony sumac adds an intriguing finishing touch. Sumac are berries that grow throughout the Middle East and in parts of Italy. They're dried and ground into a slightly fruity, tangy, and incredibly versatile spice. If you can't find it, just top the tartines with a sprinkle of lemon zest instead.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Houston Chronicle
This brothy vegetable soup with sausage is a warming and filling bowl
My strategy for staying in balance during the holiday season can be summed up in one word: soup. I always have a big batch in my refrigerator waiting to be warmed and ladled into deep bowls and eaten with crusty bread for lunch or dinner, or in smaller, mug-sized portions for a quick snack that takes the chill off the afternoon.
WCTV
Chef Sergio Endara’s Brie & Bacon Jam Phyllo Cup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio stopped by the Good Morning Show and shared his recipe for brie and bacon jam phyllo cups. Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 30 servings) 2 (1.9 oz) boxes of frozen phyllo cups (30 cups) 2/3 cup Bacon Jam (see recipe) Steps:. 1. Preheat...
12tomatoes.com
Classic Skillet Pork Tenderloin
Delightfully tender pork with fresh, fragrant garden herbs and a touch of lemon. I love cooking with pork tenderloin. It’s a lean yet still tender cut that can be used in a variety of awesome different methods, from stir frying and roasting to slow cooking and barbecuing. While there is often a temptation to get exotic, a classic skillet pork tenderloin can be the perfect meal for 2-4 people. The pork is juicy and tender yet threaded with subtle flavors from pantry favorite herbs and spices – and takes only 40 minutes to prep, cook and have on the table.
Elite Daily
TikTok’s Cake Mix Cookies Recipe Has A Genius Baking Hack
If you love desserts, a new baking hack that’s trending on TikTok will change the game for whipping up a quick treat. This viral TikTok cookie recipe uses a box of cake mix as a base for cookie dough, with just two other ingredients to bind the dry ingredients together. If you’re having trouble deciding between whipping up a rich cake or soft cookies, or wish you could make cookies but only have cake mix on hand, keep reading. Here’s how to make the easy Cake Mix Cookies recipe from TikTok.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
thecountrycook.net
Egg Nog Pudding Shots
Filled with holiday flavors, these Egg Nog Pudding Shots are a fun and flavorful dessert shot. They will be a huge hit at your adult holiday gatherings!. Now that the holidays are coming up, you absolutely have to make these Egg Nog Pudding Shots. These dessert shots have notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and bourbon and everything just works so well together. Plus eggnog is one of those drinks that you just have to have around the holidays. If you want to have some fun with your grown-up guests and switch up the cocktail routine, then this Egg Nog Pudding Shot recipe is what you want!
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Comments / 0