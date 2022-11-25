Read full article on original website
WhatsApp Hacked? 500 Million Accounts Compromised? Maybe?
WhatsApp, possibly the most popular messaging service in the world which is owned by Meta-Facebook, was hacked. Or was it? The hack may have left 500 million people – or messages – at risk when using a service that promises its users end to end encryption at all time. That is if the report about the hack prove true. As of this post only one website claims to have received information confirming the hack.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Get Royal Treatment in Qatar
They say that rank has its privileges. Well, even former ranks – and ones that were not even really earned in the first place – offer people a lot of privileges, at least where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are concerned. The power couple was seen hobnobbing with royalty in Qatar while enjoying luxury accommodations at the World Cup soccer championships currently being held in the Arab Gulf state.
Israeli Government Finds New Way to Promote Tourism
The Industrial Cooperation Authority (ICA) at the Israel Ministry of Economy and Industry has, following discussions with the Israel Hotels Association and the Israel Ministry of Tourism, decided on a pilot that would facilitate reciprocal procurement in the field of incoming business tourism, for international companies that have won government tenders.
Israel’s National Drone Initiative enters second phase
Israel is one of the leaders when it comes to developing new drone technology. Drones – also known as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) – are the way of the future. Companies like Amazon are already using them for local deliveries and soon they could be used for anything from surveillance to travel.
German and British athletes win IRONMAN Israel – Middle East Championship
The IRONMAN Israel-Middle East Championship triathlon was held Friday in Tiberias with the participation of 2,500 competitors from all over the world. This was the first time that such a competition was held in Israel and the athletes needed to brave rain and high winds – an Israeli fall – in addition to the already grueling race.
