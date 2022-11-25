Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Stellar 3-point shooting carries BYU to breezy 100-70 win over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY — Shaking off the rust after playing three games in three days over the Thanksgiving holiday, BYU wasn't supposed to be challenged by Division II Westminster. Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George each scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures, and BYU drained a school-record 19 3-pointers to cruise past the Griffins 100-70 Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.
ksl.com
BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory
SALT LAKE CITY — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc. BYU was 13 of 18 from distance in the first half when the Cougars took a 63-26 lead.
ksl.com
BYU a 7-seed in NCAA volleyball tournament; Utah State dancing, too
PROVO — The NCAA women's volleyball tournament unveiled its 64-team bracket Sunday night, and two local schools are headed to the Big Dance. Utah State will face No. 6 Arkansas in a quadrant that also includes Loyola Marymount and third-seeded Oregon, while BYU drew the No. 7 seed against James Madison in a quadrant that also includes No. 2 Pittsburgh and Colgate.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
BYU holds off Stanford for historic win in David Shaw's final game
STANFORD, Calif. — Nothing comes easy this year for the Cougars, and Saturday's regular-season finale at Stanford was no different. With their veteran quarterback in the medical tent and his seldom-used backup leading the charge with a three-touchdown lead, BYU was forced to dig deep in its last regular-season road trip against an opponent it had never beaten of the independence era.
ksl.com
'Tear down this prison': Demolition begins on old Utah State Prison in Draper
DRAPER — Demolition of the old Utah State Prison began Tuesday with the ceremonial tearing down of a decades-old guard tower. The demolition is a culmination of years of work, said former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert in a speech before the demolition, with that work resulting in a new state-of-the-art corrections facility in Salt Lake City and what will become a 600-acre development, called The Point, located at the old prison site.
ksl.com
Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
ksl.com
Snow snarls morning commute, prompts school delay Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Lake-effect snow turned many roads icy along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday morning, resulting in multiple accidents and a school delay in Davis County. State troopers reported several car crashes caused by road conditions overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said from 6 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday there were 190-200 crashes.
ksl.com
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students
PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
ksl.com
Church plans to close 3 historic buildings near Temple Square in 2023 for renovations
SALT LAKE CITY — Three prominent historic buildings along South Temple will undergo renovations next year, which will result in closures expected to last into 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday. The church plans to begin renovation work on the Beehive House, the Lion...
ksl.com
Teens build intricate 'Gingerbread Cathedral' to get out of writing essay
SOUTH JORDAN — Three teens at Bingham High School made an especially festive gingerbread creation, of towering proportions. When senior students Ethan Williams, Namoa Tuikolongahau and James Southworth were assigned by their personal finance teacher to either complete a large multiple choice test, write a three-page essay on how to start a mortgage, or build a gingerbread house, the decision was simple.
ksl.com
Will temporary ban on homeless shelters be lifted? Advocates call for city's guidance
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary moratorium on permanent homeless resource centers, she called for a "more balanced path forward" — a path Salt Lake City's Planning Division is attempting to pave through an overlay zoning district. Following the temporary...
ksl.com
Local Ronald McDonald House seeks holiday help for families impacted by serious illness
This story is sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area (RMHC) is sharing a message this holiday season with the community: as long as pediatric patient families battling for the health of their child need a comfortable place to stay, warm meals, transportation to and from area hospitals and joyful distractions, RMHC needs the support of the community.
ksl.com
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting horse during Utah County parade
SPANISH FORK — A Payson man accused of driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork and hitting a man and his horse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to prosecutors. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with reckless...
ksl.com
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
ksl.com
Driver crashes car through barricades, hits horse and rider during Christmas parade
SPANISH FORK — A horse and its rider are recovering after getting hit by a car during a Christmas parade. Spanish Fork police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. They said the person drove into a blocked-off intersection, then struck a horse and its rider at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
ksl.com
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
Comments / 0