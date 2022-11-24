Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime keeps Canada’s hopes alive by beating Musetti
Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t waste much time on court on Thursday in order to bring Canada back to 1-1 against Italy after the defeat of Denis Shapovalov against Lorenzo Sonego. Despite a tight head-to-head (2-2) against Lorenzo Sonego, the Canadian took over in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). The Canadian No.1's...
tennismajors.com
Seeds and draw announced for 2023 Davis Cup qualifiers, Italy and Spain get Finals wild cards
The 2023 Davis Cup qualifiers draw, which will round out the 16-team Finals field, was announced on Sunday morning. A total of 24 teams will compete in 12 head-to-head matches in early February, with the winner of each tie advancing to the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September. The...
tennismajors.com
Canada claims first Davis Cup crown after Auger-Aliassime defeats de Minaur
For the first time in Davis Cup history, Canada is the champion. The Canadians lifted their maiden trophy after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s second singles rubber inside Martin Carpena Pavilion in Malaga, Spain. On the heels of Denis Shapovalov’s straight-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to kick off the proceedings, Auger-Aliassime’s point was the clinching one in a 2-0 sweep of the Aussies.
tennismajors.com
Davis Cup officials happy with format, but Hewitt offers different opinion following Australia’s loss in final
In the third installment of the Davis Cup Finals following a drastic reorganization of the event prior to the 2019 season, Canada triumphed for the first time in its history by beating Australia in the championship match. The Canadians swept the Aussies 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Malaga, Spain behind singles victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
tennismajors.com
Nadal relaxed about retirement, whenever it comes: “I’m quite prepared for my next life outside tennis”
Transitioning from life as a sporting champion to “normal life” after retirement is something many people struggle with, finding it difficult to replace the high-adrenalin moments that have characterised their careers. You get the feeling that Rafael Nadal, for all his brilliance and achievements, will find a way...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Swiatek top money lists as 97 players earn $1 million or more in 2022
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek topped the prize money lists in 2022, with a combined total of 97 players earning more than $1 million. In all, 58 men and 39 women earned at least $1 million in singles and doubles combined. Djokovic finished top of the men’s list with $9,934,582,...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match against Portugal or its second game against South Korea. Except the result, of course. Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after the South Koreans evened...
tennismajors.com
Ruud gets his first win over Nadal (OK, it was only an exhibition)
When you’re trying to get a first win over a legend, then they all count, even if it is an exhibition match. After his loss to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final and at the ATP Finals, and three other exhibition defeats, Casper Ruud finally got a W on the board when he beat the Spaniard 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth match of their exhibition series in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday night.
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland...
tennismajors.com
“Everything changed when we found an efficient treatment for my foot” – Nadal
Rafael Nadal‘s foot injury, which many thought would spell the end of his glorious career, has been well documented. The Spaniard was forced to take injections to numb his foot during his historic 14th Roland-Garros triumph this year but was able to find an effective treatment with his medical team post that run.
