“We’re definitely looking for that title this week but obviously every match is so tough” – Canada stays hungry for first Davis Cup title

Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Seeds and draw announced for 2023 Davis Cup qualifiers, Italy and Spain get Finals wild cards
The 2023 Davis Cup qualifiers draw, which will round out the 16-team Finals field, was announced on Sunday morning. A total of 24 teams will compete in 12 head-to-head matches in early February, with the winner of each tie advancing to the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September. The...
tennismajors.com
Canada claims first Davis Cup crown after Auger-Aliassime defeats de Minaur
For the first time in Davis Cup history, Canada is the champion. The Canadians lifted their maiden trophy after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s second singles rubber inside Martin Carpena Pavilion in Malaga, Spain. On the heels of Denis Shapovalov’s straight-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to kick off the proceedings, Auger-Aliassime’s point was the clinching one in a 2-0 sweep of the Aussies.
tennismajors.com
Davis Cup officials happy with format, but Hewitt offers different opinion following Australia’s loss in final
In the third installment of the Davis Cup Finals following a drastic reorganization of the event prior to the 2019 season, Canada triumphed for the first time in its history by beating Australia in the championship match. The Canadians swept the Aussies 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Malaga, Spain behind singles victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
tennismajors.com
Mardy Fish, Bob Bryan fined and handed suspended bans for promoting betting site
USA Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and former American doubles star Bob Bryan have been given suspended bans and fined for promoting a gambling company on social media. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) said on Tuesday that the two Americans had been banned for four months – suspended pending any further breach – and fined $10,000 each.
tennismajors.com
Holger Rune aiming high in 2023: “I know what I want. It’s time for a slam win”
Holger Rune is an ambitious young man and, it seems, an impatient one. In a good way. The Danish teenager burst onto the world scene in 2022, reaching the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Paris and finishing in the world’s top 10. And now...
tennismajors.com
Nadal on Federer’s retirement: “A part of my life left with him”
Rafael Nadal has described the effect Roger Federer retiring has had on him more specifically than ever, saying that “part of my life left with him”. The Spaniard, speaking during his tour of Latin America with Casper Ruud, said the Swiss’s departure has had a profound effect on him, in much the same way that John McEnroe was left feeling bereft when Bjorn Borg retired.
tennismajors.com
German Tennis Federation boss Von Arnim to challenge Haggerty for ITF presidency
German Dietloff von Arnim is to challenge Dave Haggerty for the role as president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2023, according to German news service SID. The 62-year-old has been president of the German Tennis Federation (DTB) for the past two years, having previously been the tournament director at the World Team Cup in Dusseldorf between 2004 and 2012.
tennismajors.com
Nadal relaxed about retirement, whenever it comes: “I’m quite prepared for my next life outside tennis”
Transitioning from life as a sporting champion to “normal life” after retirement is something many people struggle with, finding it difficult to replace the high-adrenalin moments that have characterised their careers. You get the feeling that Rafael Nadal, for all his brilliance and achievements, will find a way...
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
Comments / 0