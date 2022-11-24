Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Nadal and Alcaraz nominated for sportmanship award
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are nominated for the Stefan Edberg sportmanship award along with a long list of names. Since 1996, when the previous ATP sportsmanship award was renamed in his honour, the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship award has been a component of the ATP awards. Roger Federer has won it 13 times, but many great players have done it throughout the year as well.
Yardbarker
Felix Auger-Aliassime leads Canada into Davis Cup final
Felix Auger-Aliassime won a singles match and was part of the deciding doubles victory as Canada defeated Italy 2-1 on Saturday at Malaga, Spain, to advance to the Davis Cup final. Canada will face Australia in Sunday's title match. It marks only the third time Canada has reached the final,...
tennismajors.com
Australia into Davis Cup final – almost two decades after last appearance
They were last in the final in 2003, when they won it – and this weekend Australia will go for another Davis Cup win after a comeback triumph against Croatia in the semi-finals. Trailing 1-0 after Borna Coric defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australians came back to win thanks to...
Yardbarker
USA's chances of reaching round of 16 greatly increase with shocking Iran-Wales result
The U.S. men's national team gave away a golden opportunity to get three points in the group stage in Monday's 1-1 tie against Wales. After a stunning 2-0 Iran victory over Wales on Friday, the U.S. is in a great position to reach the round of 16. England and Iran...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
tennismajors.com
“He got the deal” – Stakhovsky on Federer’s crucial role in increasing prize money
Last week, the ATP Tour announced a $37.5 million increase in total compensation at the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour level to $217.9 million for the 2023 season, an all-time record. This was also the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history. The issue of increasing prize money on the tennis tour has been a focus area for several years now.
Yardbarker
"I guarantee win" - Kyrgios on upcoming Djokovic clash
The 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai will include four teams from December 19 to December 24 with some of the top ATP and WTA players in the world. 18 professional athletes will compete in the World Tennis League, a brand-new competition, over the course of six days at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of those will be also Nick Kyrgios, who was drawn in The Eagles team alongside Bianca Andreescu, Caroline Garcia, Rohan Bopanna and Andreas Seppi.
Yardbarker
Germany respond to deny Spain key World Cup win
Spain missed out on the chance to seal their last 16 place at the 2022 World Cup as Germany battled back to seal a 1-1 draw in Al Khor. La Roja looked set to book their knockout spot against Hansi Flick’s side at the Al Bayt Stadium but the four time winners rallied in the final stages to grab a draw.
tennismajors.com
Zverev to rejoin Germany Davis Cup squad in 2023, hints captain Kohlmann
Alexander Zverev will rejoin the Germany Davis Cup squad in 2023, says captain Michael Kohlmann – at least in some capacity. “He (Zverev) announced in general he is with us in 2023, no matter if the finals are in November or December, because he likes to be part of the team and wants to win the event,” Kohlmann told reporter Jannik Schneider in their native German.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada’s bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve dreamt of this moment,” Auger-Aliassime said. Canada won the title for the first time on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime.
Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact
Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
Tennis-Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semi-final clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Yardbarker
US Davis Cup team further mired in controversy over Rajeev Ram snub
The US Davis Cup team has been further embroiled in heated controversy surrounding the decision to leave out doubles specialist, Rajeev Ram, for their quarter-final tie against Italy. It caused much consternation that Ram was left out of the team. Ram is one of the best doubles players in the...
Yardbarker
Australia defeats Croatia to reach Davis Cup final for first time since 2003
Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson teamed up to win the deciding doubles match Friday as Australia advanced to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2003 with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Malaga, Spain. Purcell and Thompson beat Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-5,...
Yardbarker
Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain
Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
theScore
Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
