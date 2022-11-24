The 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai will include four teams from December 19 to December 24 with some of the top ATP and WTA players in the world. 18 professional athletes will compete in the World Tennis League, a brand-new competition, over the course of six days at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of those will be also Nick Kyrgios, who was drawn in The Eagles team alongside Bianca Andreescu, Caroline Garcia, Rohan Bopanna and Andreas Seppi.

2 DAYS AGO