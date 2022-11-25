Read full article on original website
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Wave of strikes set to be held across the country
Strike action by workers across the country in disputes over pay, pensions, jobs and conditions is set to escalate in the weeks before Christmas, with the likelihood of industrial action continuing into 2023.Here are some of the strikes or ballot results planned:– November 24: Royal Mail workers, 70,000 university lecturers and teachers in the Educational Institute of Scotland union will strike in separate disputes.– November 25: A second day of industrial action by Royal Mail members of the Communication Workers Union and lecturers in the University and College Union.– November 25: A strike ballot among hundreds of thousands of NHS...
BBC
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Nurses to strike next month over pay after talks offer is rejected
Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month in a dramatic escalation of the pay row raging across the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced its members will stage their first ever national walk out on December 15 and 20.The RCN said it was calling strikes after the UK Government turned down its offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.The strikes will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The RCN said it will announce which particular NHS employers be striking next week, when formal notifications are submitted.In Scotland, the RCN...
Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits OLD
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal would make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” that he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses at half of all National Health Service locations in England, including London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, will take part in unprecedented strikes next month over pay, their trade union said on Tuesday.
Nurses to strike for two days as December disruption deepens
Royal College of Nursing announces unprecedented action, likely to to be first in a series of strikes by NHS staff over winter
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Fall in Scottish GP numbers hugely worrying, BMA says
A 3% fall in the number of full-time GPs in Scotland is "hugely worrying" according to the BMA, as capacity dips to its lowest level since 2009. It comes amid a looming winter NHS crisis which the health secretary has warned could be the worst on record. A GP workforce...
No ‘immediate plans’ for Army to plug gaps in NHS to ease sting of strikes
A Cabinet minister has insisted there are no “immediate plans” for the Army to step in to help the NHS during a potential winter of strikes, but conceded it is not “unusual” to “game these things out”.Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.It had been reported that this could involve armed forces personnel stepping in to plug gaps in frontline services.But Business Secretary Grant Shapps said it was not “correct” to say the military will be brought in, other than to...
BBC
NHS boss committed to bringing down waiting times
An NHS boss has said he is committed to bringing down waiting times despite the winter pressures on the service. But Steve McManus, interim chief executive of the integrated care system for Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West, said people may still experience longer waits than usual. More than 150,000 people...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Brexit has worsened shortage of NHS doctors, analysis shows
Exclusive: More than 4,000 European medics have chosen not to work in NHS since Britain left EU, data reveals
Nurses strikes: Full list of NHS hospitals where 100,000 staff have voted for industrial action
One hundred thousand nursing staff are set to go on strike next month, the Royal College of Nursing has confirmed. The RCN has released the list of trusts impacted by the historic action, with 44 out of 219 NHS trusts in England voting in favour of walkouts. In Wales, staff in six out of seven health boards and all six trusts in Northern Ireland will also face strike action.The RCN would not confirm exactly how many staff in each trust had voted for strike action, however workers have until the day of the strike to decide whether they not...
