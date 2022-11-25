Read full article on original website
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
Lucy Letby: Baby's catastrophic bleed not spontaneous, trial told
A baby's "catastrophic" bleed was "not spontaneous" or caused by any pre-existing condition, a jury has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard Child E died while being cared for by nurse Lucy Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit in 2015. Ms Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting...
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
'We can only buy one £2.10 school meal a week for our daughter'
Children need nourishing school dinners more than ever before, as many families struggle with the cost of living, a leading expert has warned. BBC News has been speaking to families and schools as they try to tackle the problem. The Raza family - dad Ali, mum Simran and their eight-year-old...
Skeleton found on Cornwall coast may be shipwrecked sailor
Remains of a human skeleton discovered on a Cornish coastal path could have belonged to a shipwrecked sailor from the 18th or 19th Centuries. The discovery at Trevone, overlooking Newtrain Bay, near Padstow, was made after coastal erosion. Police and forensic experts established the remains were historic and the find...
50,000 UK driving tests a year taken by learners with at least five fails
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again. That is the motto for tens of thousands of aspiring motorists who are taking their driving tests for the sixth time, according to analysis. Parents and young drivers who are struggling to find a slot due...
David Stirling: The rogue soldier who created the SAS
David Stirling, the Scot known as the founder of the SAS, was not what you would expect of a military hero. When he arrived in Cairo in 1941, the 25-year-old lacked the most basic discipline, had never seen any actual fighting and could not even march straight. He was so...
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
‘Disco Inferno’: PBS & BBC To Tell Story Of Defining Musical & Cultural Legacy As BBC Unveils Christmas Schedule
PBS and the BBC are combining on a landmark documentary series about the rise and fall of disco, while the BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule including new natural history commissions. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w/t) is the latest co-commission for the U.S. and British pubcaster and will be produced by BBC Studios. Exploring disco’s continuing musical and cultural legacy, the three-parter will “bring the overlooked pioneers together to tell a powerful, new revisionist history of the disco age,” according to the BBC. The show will start in the 1970s when the pioneering social movement began and move through the years, showcasing archive...
