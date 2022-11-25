Where to begin with the final week of SEC football action?. How about South Carolina shaking up the College Football Playoff race for the second week in a row? Or LSU giving up its shot at the CFP before Georgia even had a chance to rip the Tigers apart? Between that and the Thanksgiving helping of Egg Bowl madness that ended Ole Miss' regular season with a thud, there is much to unpack in our final power rankings.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO