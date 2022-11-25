ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) play the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Sunday in Week 13 at Ford Field in Detroiit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Jaguars vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Jaguars took...
Final SEC football rankings: Georgia thrives, LSU dives, and South Carolina lands at five

Where to begin with the final week of SEC football action?. How about South Carolina shaking up the College Football Playoff race for the second week in a row? Or LSU giving up its shot at the CFP before Georgia even had a chance to rip the Tigers apart? Between that and the Thanksgiving helping of Egg Bowl madness that ended Ole Miss' regular season with a thud, there is much to unpack in our final power rankings.
Reality is setting in on the Colts' (doomed) Jeff Saturday era | Opinion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts played the Pittsburgh Steelers in throwback jerseys that looked the same as ever. Not sure how that’s possible, because the design they wore Monday night was 66 years old. Same old look, blue with white stripes. Simple, like a 12-year-old designed it. Sound...
Tennessee football – not LSU – should be playing Georgia in SEC Championship | Toppmeyer

LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC), on the heels of a loss to previously hapless Texas A&M, will stumble into the SEC Championship to face No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta. LSU won a division full of paper tigers thanks to an overtime victory against Alabama. Credit Brian Kelly for a solid debut, in spite of Saturday’s result, but that game proved this team does not belong opposite Georgia in Atlanta.
Why USC football, not Michigan, is Georgia's top threat for the national championship

Michigan and TCU join Georgia as remaining undefeated teams, but we're unconvinced either of those schools is the top threat to the Bulldogs' throne. On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams unpack why the Trojans profile as the biggest threat to challenge Georgia in the playoff, as long as USC wins the Pac-12 Championship to earn qualification.
The SEC West's reign is finished. A once-powerful division became a tin god | Toppmeyer

Probably, I should have recognized the SEC West’s fraudulent credentials in early October, after Tennessee invaded Tiger Stadium and destroyed LSU. Warning signs already had surfaced, like when LSU lost to Florida State, or when Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State, or when Penn State entered Jordan-Hare Stadium and blasted Auburn or when Alabama needed a last-second field goal to beat a Texas team playing its backup quarterback.
