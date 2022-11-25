Read full article on original website
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport police investigating after husband and wife found dead
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a husband and his wife were found dead Tuesday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road after the man and woman were found dead by a family member. Michael Warner, 66, and Loretta Warner,...
wcyb.com
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
supertalk929.com
Shots Fired Into Johnson City Home. No Suspects, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation is ongoing in Johnson City after shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. Johnson City Police Captain Kevin Peters says the shots were fired into a home on Robinson Drive near John Exum Parkway around 823 pm Sunday. There are no suspects at this time and police are looking for witnesses to the incident. No injuries were reported and its believed the home was empty at the time the shots were fired.
76-year-old Dickenson Co. man last seen Monday morning
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning in Clintwood. Authorities say that Richard Carrol Marshall of the Sutherland Ridge area may be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier. Police say he […]
Man hired by Washington Co., VA sheriff’s office accused of killing teen’s family
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed that a man accused of traveling cross country and killing a teenager's family was working to be a patrol deputy at the sheriff's office.
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
Johnson City Press
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
WDBJ7.com
Police respond to Smyth Co. school bus crash Tuesday afternoon
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smyth Co. school bus with students on-board was involved in crash Tuesday afternoon at Severt Street and Douglas Street. Marion Police say they responded at around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a crash. No students were injured. Both people in the other vehicle involved...
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
993thex.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
‘Voe’ case: Federal suit against JC police set for trial
A former special prosecutor's federal lawsuit accusing the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the city of retaliating against her for whistleblowing over an alleged drug dealer and serial rapist will go to jury trial in mid-May 2024. The trial is scheduled to be heard in Knoxville.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested after downtown Big Stone Gap shooting
BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim’s condition was not known Sunday.
Johnson City Press
New trial date set for man accused of shooting Norton police chief
WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021. James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Gets 30 Years For Drug Conspiracy, Distribution Charges
A former California man, who recently relocated to southwest Virginia is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his participation in a cross country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal methamphetamine into southwest Virginia. 57 year old Guy Benjamin Bowman of Meadowview Virginia in Washington County was convicted in 2022 of conspiring to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing meth. Evidence presented shows Bowman and Sally Mae Carr, also of Meadowview operated their meth operation from January 2021 through April of 2022.
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Christmas Parade to close downtown roads Saturday morning
Johnson City officials say a number of streets downtown will see rolling closures on Saturday to make way for the annual Johnson City Christmas Parade. A statement says closures will happen as the parade comes through each street Saturday morning on University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, and some others.
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
Kingsport Times-News
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
