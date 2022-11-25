Read full article on original website
south Carolina boy, 14, dead in the hotel on week before police notified
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"
Two NC Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement" in America
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Foothills Grange opens in Black Mountain
It was this time-tested real estate axiom that led Foothills Meats founder Casey McKissick to launch Foothills Grange at 120 Broadway Ave. in Black Mountain. “It’s really the location we’ve been waiting for — the largest undeveloped spot left in the central business district,” he says. “It’s smack downtown. You can’t miss it.”
avlwatchdog.org
New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.
WLOS.com
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
iheart.com
Inmate Captured in Rutherford, Bridge Work Starting in WNC, Panthers Win
(Rutherford County, NC) -- The search for an escaped Rutherford County inmate is over. Aaron Langley ran from the jail while working as a kitchen trustee late Saturday afternoon. He was found at an abandoned residence around six-hours later. Potters Market Returns To WNC. (Asheville, NC) -- The Appalachian Potters...
Wildfire burns 500 acres in Haywood Co.
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
spartanburg.com
USC Upstate Unveils Specialty License Plates
It is official, you can now drive with Spartan Pride!. The University of South Carolina Upstate and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) have unveiled the official USC Upstate-branded license plate available to all residents of the Palmetto State who want to support student scholarships and show their love for the university wherever their travels take them.
WLOS.com
'It's an early flood warning system:' City of Hendersonville installs flood sensors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As flooding concerns grow in Western North Carolina, one mountain city is turning to technology for help. This November, the city of Hendersonville installed four flood sensors in flood-prone and highly traveled areas throughout the city. "Basically, we mounted them on bridges, and what you...
thejournalonline.com
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
WLOS.com
With slight increase in hospitalizations, mountain health officials encourage vaccinations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was an uptick in hospitalizations across Western North Carolina over the holiday weekend, leaving some patients waiting in emergency departments for inpatient beds. Dr. Teresa Herbert, chief medical officer of AdventHealth, tells News 13 there are a number of respiratory illnesses impacting the community...
