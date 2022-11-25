Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
‘Gilmore Girls’: Inside the Secret Societies the Life and Death Brigade Is Likely Based On
The 'Gilmore Girls' secret society, The Life and Death Brigade, appears to have borrowed elements from two exclusive college clubs.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
A Savage Scene About The Godfather Captures What Makes The White Lotus Great
Grab your microscope and your magnifying glass, because we really need to do a close read of the Godfather scene in "Bull Elephants," this week's episode of The White Lotus. In just a few sun-dappled minutes, it distills almost everything that makes this show wonderful, from its humor to its social commentary to its knack for finding the perfect costume piece.
In the ‘Nanny,’ Hell Is Nice White Parents
Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny (which opens in select theaters this week and debuts on Amazon Prime on December 16) has been described as a horror film, or at the very least horror-adjacent, but in truth the movie slips beyond easy categorization. There are horrors here, and more than a little dread. But its power owes just as much, if not more, to the material realities hemming its heroine in from all sides. Aisha, played by Anna Diop, is a recent immigrant from Dakar who’s taken on a new job as the nanny for a well-off white couple, Adam (Morgan Spector) and...
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
"American Horror Story: NYC" is going nowhere, slowly
The horror genre affords itself a big luxury in that everyday rules and logic don't apply to what's being presented to you, and isn't supposed to. In "American Horror Story," the cornerstone of Ryan Murphy's career, he and his team of writers have relied on this as a given while crafting 11 seasons of FX's popular horror series, meshing together true crime cases and historical references with bizarre and shocking scenarios and imagery that shift from creepy to murderous to paranormal, and often all in the same season.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-blowing cosmic classic drifts through the terrifying blackness of space on streaming
There are few cinematic experiences that stick with you forever, but for a lot of people, seeing Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity unfolding right in front of their eyes on the biggest screen possible is right up there as one of them. An utterly jaw-dropping piece of technical craftsmanship that...
Leslie Phillips: master of raffish comedy and immortal catchphrases
He punched Gene Kelly in Hollywood and played Falstaff at the RSC, but he will be best remembered as a posh, blazer-wearing cad in films and on TV – and for an innuendo-laden greeting
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
‘Love Island’ Heads To Israel; Viaplay Calls ‘Bullshit’; Eagle Eye ‘Professor T’ & ‘Suspect’ – Global Briefs
‘Love Island’ Heads To Israel Israel has become the latest destination to embrace Love Island, with ITV Studios-backed Armoza Formats set to produce a local version for new Keshet streamer Free TV. Filming will take place in May for a summer air date, as Israel becomes the 26th territory to commission a version following the announcement of Malta and Albania last week. Avi Armoza’s ITV Studios-backed The Four creator Armoza Formats is producing the local version. The company, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2019, pivoted earlier this year to become ITV Studios’ production arm in Israel and has already...
It’s a Wonderful Life review – operatic adaptation is on the side of the angels
Jake Heggie’s take on the heartwarming Christmas classic has a glittering, melodic score with a gift of a role for soprano Danielle de Niese as goofy guardian angel Clara
World Screen News
Yellow Bird UK Options Rights for The Survivors
Yellow Bird UK, part of Banijay UK, has secured the rights to Alex Schulman’s novel The Survivors, with plans to adapt it into a feature film. Written and directed by Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings, Westworld), the adaptation, like the novel, traces the journey of three brothers to the lakeside cottage where they spent formative summers as children and where, over two decades before, a catastrophe changed the course of their lives.
classicfm.com
Why beloved Christmas film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ makes the perfect opera
First performed 70 years after the film’s release, the operatic reimagining of the 1946 Christmas film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ opened a new production at the English National Opera this weekend, and its timing couldn’t have been better... The black-and-white film It’s a Wonderful Life...
PopSugar
"The White Lotus": Beatrice Grannò Is a Talented Singer in Real Life, Too
Beatrice Grannò has a few things in common with Mia, the seemingly wide-eyed character she portrays in "The White Lotus" season two. For starters, she's Italian, hailing from Rome and currently living between the capital city and Naples, but Grannò is also an aspiring singer and musician in real life, which explains Mia's stellar hotel-lounge performances.
Collider
‘Gangs of London’ Renewed for Season 3 on Sky
If you are a fan of Gangs of London, a series all about the power struggles between the international criminal syndicates that run a city, then you are in luck – the series has been renewed for a third season, and the intense, gritty power struggles are set to continue. The news of the renewal comes just weeks after the second season of the series premiered on AMC+ on November 17.
Collider
'The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari' Trailer Revisits Devastating New Zealand Disaster
Netflix is revisiting the devastating 2019 Whakaari volcano eruption off the coast of New Zealand with the new documentary The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari. Directed by Academy Award nominee Rory Kennedy (Last Days in Vietnam) and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up) and Ron Howard (We Feed People), the feature follows the horrifying minute-to-minute experience of the tourist groups on the island whose routine sightseeing trip became a nightmare of toxic ash and lava. Using the first-hand accounts from survivors and rescuers, it looks to get across the sheer terror of that day for everyone caught up in it. The trailer shows some harrowing footage taken during the eruption and shares some experiences from those involved.
FiGa Films Swoops on Brazilian Drama ‘Frogs’ by Clara Linhart (EXCLUSIVE)
Figa Films has snapped up international sales rights to “Frogs,” (“Os Sapos,”) by Clara Linhart. Her previous film “Domingo,” (2018), co-directed with Fellipe Barbosa, premiered at the 75th Venice Festival in Venice Days. The Brazilian production centers on a woman, in her late thirties, invited to an old friends’ get together at a country house. She arrives to find there is no get together and is left instead to spend her weekend with two couples in partial crisis. In her statement about the film director Linhart says, ‘I want the spectators to recognize themselves in these characters or in the situations...
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales
If Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) is the protagonist of the Greek tragedy that is Welcome To Chippendales, this episode allowed us to see what might be his hubristic weakness. Namely, his desire to be successful in America—a goal he understands as also becoming a “successful American.” The distinction may sound immaterial (aren’t those the same thing?) but to him they are intertwined but not necessarily synonymous. It’s one thing to have a booming business in the United States. It’s quite another to truly embody the self-made myth that so characterizes American “success.”
Stacy Perskie Kaniss (‘Bardo’ producer): ‘The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s an honor to represent Mexico, particularly in a year with very powerful films,” says producer Stacy Perskie Kaniss, whose Netflix movie “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” directed by Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, has been selected as the country’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “The film is a love letter to Mexico and to Mexican identity. There’s a line in the film that says, ‘Mexico is a state of mind.’ I was born and raised in Mexico. It really does feel that way.” We talked with Perskie Kaniss as part of...
