Aaron Rodgers has always taken pride in being a free thinker, and one former Green Bay Packers player learned that about the quarterback the very first time he met him. DeShone Kizer, who spent a season backing up Rodgers in 2018, shared some stories about the reigning NFL MVP during a recent appearance on “The Adam Breneman Show” podcast. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Kizer recalled the first one-on-one conversation he ever had with Rodgers. He said the first question Rodgers asked him was not about football. Rather, Rodgers wanted to know if Kizer has given any thought to 9/11 conspiracy theories.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO