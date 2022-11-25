Read full article on original website
Hakuna Matata
4d ago
Thielen made me laugh🤣😅 He said the turkey was dry and stepped to the side and spit it out but one camera caught him😅🤣😅
passion fruit 829
4d ago
Why would anyone want to eat that turkey, he probably didn't even get to wash his hands. And then it's out in the opening, can you say GERMS
R Riddick
4d ago
I hope Justin remains humble, I love watching this kid. He's gonna be a contender for some serious records if he keeps at it!
Lamar Jackson has extremely vulgar message for critic
The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson was in no mood to hear about it from critics on Twitter. The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26. Rather than playing for overtime, Doug Pederson made the gutsy decision to go for a 2-point attempt and the win. Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a pass to convert and give Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. Justin Tucker had a shot at a 67-yard field goal on the Ravens’ ensuing drive, but the kick came up short.
Packers called out for faking injury against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense on Sunday night, and at least one of their players was caught faking an injury in an attempt to slow things down. The stunt led to some sharp criticism. The Eagles scored a touchdown...
NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight
Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray throws Kliff Kingsbury under bus after latest loss
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth game in five tries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, yielding
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot to jaw from his own player
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment. A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
Look: NFL World Creeped Out By Jason Garrett Video
Jason Garrett has been pretty good on television since joining NBC's Sunday Night in America preview show. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach had fans creeped out on Sunday night, though. Garrett gave a creepy smile and stared into the camera prior to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...
Jacoby Brissett hilariously channels Tom Brady after OT win
If Sunday turns out to be Jacoby Brissett’s final start of the season, he will have certainly gone out in a memorable way. Brissett helped guide the Cleveland Browns to a 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, including a game-tying touchdown pass to David Njoku with 32 seconds left in regulation. After the game, Brissett could not help but reference his counterpart on Sunday by delivering a Tom Brady quote to sum up the day.
Ex-Packers QB reveals bizarre first question Aaron Rodgers asked him
Aaron Rodgers has always taken pride in being a free thinker, and one former Green Bay Packers player learned that about the quarterback the very first time he met him. DeShone Kizer, who spent a season backing up Rodgers in 2018, shared some stories about the reigning NFL MVP during a recent appearance on “The Adam Breneman Show” podcast. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Kizer recalled the first one-on-one conversation he ever had with Rodgers. He said the first question Rodgers asked him was not about football. Rather, Rodgers wanted to know if Kizer has given any thought to 9/11 conspiracy theories.
Skunk invades stadium during Cleveland Browns game
The skunk, which was spotted in Section 140 during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still at large.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
Damage still visible from fan driving on field at Browns’ stadium
The playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged on Tuesday by someone who managed to break into the home of the Cleveland Browns and drive a vehicle on the field. While the team maintained all week that they were confident the field would be ready for play, the marks that were left remained visible on Sunday.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Chiefs signing ex-Pro Bowl defender
A veteran defender is getting another shot at winning his first Super Bowl. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran defensive lineman Brandon Williams. The now 33-year-old Williams is signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, Schefter adds.
Von Miller provides notable update on his expected return
We could be hearing Von Miller’s music again sooner rather than later. Speaking this week on his podcast for Bleacher Report called “The Voncast,” the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller had a notable update on when he expects to return from his knee injury. Miller said that he plans to wait about “seven to ten days” for the swelling in his knee to go down and that “hopefully right before the Jets game” he will be back (per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN).
