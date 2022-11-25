ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Kenya scrambles to stave off athletics ban for mounting doping cases

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JO81_0jN7MfKY00
  • Summary
  • Companies

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's government is urging World Athletics not to ban the country from the sport, promising to step up its fight against the use of banned substances after a series of its athletes were suspended for doping.

The East African country is world renowned for its middle and long-distance runners, who have won numerous gold medals at Olympics and World Championships and clocked up record times. Kenya ranked third in the athletics medal haul at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya has faced accusations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs for years, but the athletics powerhouse has recently been buffeted by an increasing number of its runners testing positive.

A ban would leave its athletes unable to compete globally, put its athletes' plans for the 2024 Olympic games in Paris at risk and badly damage the country's reputation in the sport.

"We will not allow unethical individuals to ruin Kenya's reputation through doping," Kenya's minister for sports, Ababu Namwamba, said on Twitter on Friday. "We must defeat doping and its perpetrators."

The government has told the governing body that it has committed an annual amount of $5 million over the next five years for the fight against doping, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

It is also taking "firm measures" and had a commitment of "zero tolerance" towards doping, Namwamba said.

This week Kenya's government wrote to World Athletics to try and ward off a potential ban. A spokesperson for World Athletics confirmed to Reuters receipt of the letter.

The governing body's decision-making council is reportedly scheduled to meet in Rome next week, where Kenya is likely to be discussed.

Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent body formed by World Athletics to combat doping in the sport.

Kenya is a 'Category A' country under World Athletics' Anti-Doping Rules, which means its athletes must undergo at least three no-notice, out-of-competition urine and blood tests before major events.

There are currently seven 'Category A' countries including Belarus, Ethiopia and Ukraine.

The AIU said in an email it had received a Kenyan government statement but had no response.

Among the Kenyans caught using banned substances are 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei and compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus, who were provisionally suspended last month for using triamcinolone acetonide.

In April, Kenya's 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000 metres champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, for an Athlete Biological Passport discrepancy.

Kenya in 2016 signed an anti-doping bill into law that was required to avoid a ban from the Rio Olympics.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping 'crisis'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which would have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics, was conceded by the country’s sports ministry in a statement issued on Thursday. In it, the ministry said there was a “doping crisis” in the East African nation and said that sports minister Ababu Namwamba, who was in Qatar for the soccer World Cup, had written to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and “urged” the governing body “not to ban Kenya.” “Government is taking firm measures to protect and uphold the integrity of athletics,” the Kenyan sports ministry said. The Kenyan government was “treating it as a matter of top strategic national interest,” the ministry said.
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Asafa Powell, 100m world record holder before Usain Bolt, retires

Jamaican Asafa Powell, who held the men’s 100m world record before Usain Bolt, has retired from track and field. Powell held a 40th birthday and retirement party on Wednesday. Bolt filmed a video to wish his countryman well upon retirement. Powell last raced in May 2021, according to World...
The Associated Press

Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
The Independent

Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match

Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
The Associated Press

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged World Cup match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Independent

Frustration for England fans in Qatar after World Cup draw with United States

Fans in Qatar were left frustrated but hopeful after England laboured to a 0-0 draw with the United States in their second World Cup 2022 game.The Three Lions could have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against a hard-working US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.The stalemate came after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.They did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup...
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy