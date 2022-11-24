Read full article on original website
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
CBS News
Man killed in shooting at restaurant in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:42 p.m. at Dino's Restaurant, a Greek restaurant on the 2000 block of Orleans Street, where they found a man shot multiple times.
US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.
'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers
BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month. They need your help finding his killer.The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder."I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."The family is in tremendous grief."I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.Stein's body...
Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children
A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Teen seriously injured in shooting near East Baltimore carryout; woman also shot
BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near the Express Carryout in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. North Avenue where they found the teen who had been shot in his thigh. An officer provided potentially life-saving treatment to the teen before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police said a 41-year-old woman was found in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street after she was grazed by a bullet to her shoulder. She is expected to survive.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Virginia man shoots intruder armed with large rock
A Virginia homeowner fatally shot an intruder armed with a large rock Wednesday, authorities said.
Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
Person dead after two-car crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said someone who was involved in a crash on Suitland Parkway late Thursday afternoon died at the hospital. USPP said the two-car wreck took place in the area of Suitland Road around 5:30 p.m. Because of the crash, westbound traffic was […]
Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
