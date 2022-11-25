Read full article on original website
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There’s no explaining that feeling...
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Georgia hospital asks county to spend taxes on indigent care
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon hospital authority wants its local government to start sharing local property tax collections to help pay for indigent care. The Macon-Bibb County Hospital Authority discussed its plans earlier this month, The Telegraph of Macon reports. The authority oversees Atrium Health Navicent, the largest...
Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
UPDATE: New details revealed in a sibling rivalry that turned into a gunfight
A dispute between brothers sees one man in jail and another released after the fight ended in gunfire in the presence of children. According to a press release from the Cordele Police Department, 28-year-old Quendarius Robinson, his brother, and two children were traveling back to Macon and made a stop in Cordele, where an argument led to Robinson being put out of the car by his brother.
Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case
A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death...
Accident on I-75 Southbound
MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
28-year-old arrested after shooting at brother in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cordele Police officers Saturday afternoon after he shot into a car that had two children under the age of 5 inside. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two brothers had been traveling from Florida back to Macon and stopped in Cordele. They got into an argument, and the 28-year-old was put out of the car.
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
3 teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting, robbery of Georgia man
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Three teenagers have been arrested and face several charges in connection to a shooting and robbery, investigators said. The U.S. Marshals arrested Dashawn Adams, 16, Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, and Taquez Mentrae Moore Jr., 19, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
