Leavenworth, KS

kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
flatlandkc.org

Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches

Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the fifth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. It’s only fitting that Whitney Manney’s favorite Christmas gift memory comes packed with references to her future fashion The post Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Inmate dies under observation; Autopsy pending

LANSING, Kan. – A correctional facility in northeast Kansas says an inmate’s death is under investigation. The Lansing Correctional Facility says that inmate George E. Dobbs was found unresponsive on November 26, 2022. Officers attempted life-saving measures however, Dobbs was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say the...
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
KANSAS STATE

Community Policy