10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external viewCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic John B. Wornall House built in 1858 is a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
WyCo, KCK community activist Broderick Crawford passes away
Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, community activist Broderick Crawford has passed away after facing health issues for nearly a year.
kcur.org
Fed up with Airbnb parties, Kansas City residents want the city to crack down on illegal rentals
The explosion of short-term rentals in Kansas City is keeping residents up at night – literally. “I have had to start seeing a sleep therapist," said Manheim Park resident Rita Williams, whose neighborhood has several rentals. “I've had to get a sound machine. I have to leave on a fan, a TV, to drown out the noise.”
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
3 hospitalized, several displaced in Kansas City, Kansas apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized, and 15-20 residents were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
Panasonic rolls out plans for $4 billion EV plant in De Soto, Kansas
De Soto, Kansas, leaders got a glimpse at what Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle plant may look like near 103rd Street and Dual Drive.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
flatlandkc.org
Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches
Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the fifth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. It’s only fitting that Whitney Manney’s favorite Christmas gift memory comes packed with references to her future fashion The post Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas Inmate dies under observation; Autopsy pending
LANSING, Kan. – A correctional facility in northeast Kansas says an inmate’s death is under investigation. The Lansing Correctional Facility says that inmate George E. Dobbs was found unresponsive on November 26, 2022. Officers attempted life-saving measures however, Dobbs was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say the...
Child 5 or younger dies Monday in accidental shooting in KCK
A child who was five years old or younger died after accidentally shooting themselves Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.
kcur.org
Retirement plans for hundreds of employees at Kansas City-based DST in doubt after court ruling
A federal appeals court has ruled that a lower court did not have jurisdiction under the Federal Arbitration Act to confirm tens of millions of dollars in arbitration awards to employees of Kansas City-based DST Systems Inc. The ruling could throw the retirement plans of hundreds of employees at DST...
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Leawood, Overland Park police investigate armed robberies
Leawood and Overland Park police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores Sunday to determine if the crimes are connected.
