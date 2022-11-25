ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

By BEN FINLEY
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMjM9_0jN7DTwB00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.

Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people.

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting," Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. "The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.”

She said she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” she said. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

Wilczewski said she had only worked at the store for five days and didn't know with whom Bing got along or had problems. She said being a new employee may have been the reason she was spared.

She said that after the shooting started, a co-worker sitting next to her pulled her under the table to hide. She said that at one point, Bing told her to get out from under the table. But when he saw who she was, he told her, “Jessie, go home.” She said she slowly got up and then ran out of the store.

Police are trying to determine a motive, while former coworkers are struggling to make sense of the rampage in Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people near Virginia's coast.

Some who worked with Bing, 31, said he had a reputation for being an aggressive, if not hostile, supervisor, who once admitted to having “anger issues.” But he also could make people laugh and seemed to be dealing with the typical stresses at work that many people endure.

“I don’t think he had many people to fall back on in his personal life,” said Nathan Sinclair, who worked at the Walmart for nearly a year before leaving earlier this month.

During chats among coworkers, “We would be like ‘work is consuming my life.’ And (Bing) would be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t have a social life anyway,’” Sinclair recalled Thursday.

Sinclair said he and Bing did not get along. Bing was known for being “verbally hostile” to employees and wasn’t particularly well-liked, Sinclair said. But there were times when Bing was made fun of and not necessarily treated fairly.

“There’s no telling what he could have been thinking. … You never know if somebody really doesn’t have any kind of support group,” Sinclair said.

On balance, Bing seemed pretty normal to Janice Strausburg, who knew him from working at Walmart for 13 years before leaving in June.

Bing could be “grumpy” but could also be “placid,” she said. He made people laugh and told Strausburg he liked dance. When she invited him to church, he declined but mentioned that his mother had been a preacher.

Strausburg thought Bing’s grumpiness was due to the stresses that come with any job. He also once told her that he had “had anger issues” and complained he was going to “get the managers in trouble.”

She never expected this.

“I think he had mental issues,” Strausburg said Thursday. “What else could it be?”

Tuesday night's violence in Chesapeake was the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Bing was dead when officers reached the store in the state's second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself.

Police have identified the victims as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth. The dead also included a 16-year-old boy whose name was withheld because of his age, police said.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed in an email that all of the victims worked for the company.

Krystal Kawabata, a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, confirmed the agency is assisting police with the investigation but directed all inquiries to the Chesapeake Police Department, the lead investigative agency.

Another Walmart employee, Briana Tyler, has said Bing appeared to fire at random.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit,” Tyler told the AP Wednesday.

Six people also were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.

Bing was identified as an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Police said he had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition.

Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. Another team leader had begun speaking when Bing entered the room and opened fire, Tyler and Wiczewski said.

Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago and had worked with Bing just a night earlier, said she never had a negative encounter with him, but others told her he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing up people for no reason.

The attack was the second major shooting in Virginia this month. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a bus Nov. 13 as they returned from a field trip. Two other students were wounded.

The Walmart shooting also comes days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado — killing five and wounding 17. Tuesday night's shooting brought back memories of another attack at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman killed 23 at a store in El Paso, Texas.

Wilczewski, who survived Tuesday's shooting in Virginia, said she tried but could not bring herself to visit a memorial in the store's parking lot Wednesday.

“I wrote a letter and I wanted to put it out there,” she said. “I wrote to the ones I watched die. And I said that I'm sorry I wasn't louder. I'm sorry you couldn't feel my touch. But you weren't alone.”

___

Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Chesapeake and news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

16-year-old victim of Chesapeake Walmart shooting is identified: ‘Such a nice kid’

Hundreds of people gathered in a vigil to pay tribute to a 16-year-old victim of the Walmart shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia, who was identified by authorities.Fernando Chavez Jr, known to family and friends as Fernando Jesus Chavez was killed on Tuesday, along with five other victims.A crowd gathered at the Sam’s Circle Walmart on Thursday to pay tribute to the teenager who family and friends described as “humble and intelligent”.“Fernando was such a nice kid, he would say hi to anybody,” said Joshua Trejo, 17, a friend since middle school. He added that he and Fernando were looking forward...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Reason.com

Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun

Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
People

N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect

Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
The Independent

Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children

A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
MARYLAND STATE
People

Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway

Four people riding in a Ford Explorer and a 53-year-old man driving a Nissan Frontier were involved in a crash Sunday near Plant City before a semi-truck hit the wrecks, officials said Five people, including two kids, have died following back-to-back crashes on a Florida highway near Plant City. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Explorer carrying seven people crossed the centerline of the highway in Hillsborough County on Sunday and crashed head-on into a 2021 Nissan Frontier, according to ABC News and NBC News. The SUV was traveling north on...
PLANT CITY, FL
WGAU

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy