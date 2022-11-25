ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's factory activity contracts as Covid disruptions spread

China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, official data showed Wednesday, as large swathes of the country were hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and transport disruptions. Activity fell at businesses of all sizes during the month, with the PMI for small enterprises hit hardest at 45.6.
