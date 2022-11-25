Read full article on original website
Related
China's factory activity contracts as Covid disruptions spread
China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, official data showed Wednesday, as large swathes of the country were hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and transport disruptions. Activity fell at businesses of all sizes during the month, with the PMI for small enterprises hit hardest at 45.6.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0