A quarterback away?

Back in September, when Dabo Swinney held out hope that his passing game could be more dynamic, Clemson’s coach made a declaration that seems relevant given where things stand now that the regular season is (...)
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play

Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann

South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
