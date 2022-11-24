Read full article on original website
A quarterback away?
Back in September, when Dabo Swinney held out hope that his passing game could be more dynamic, Clemson’s coach made a declaration that seems relevant given where things stand now that the regular season is (...)
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
ESPN analysts chime in after Clemson's loss to South Carolina
A number of ESPN analysts chimed in with various comments after eighth-ranked Clemson’s 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Along with the Tigers being outplayed on (...)
'Painful day' a double whammy for Clemson
Clemson had a chance to make history Saturday. The Tigers also could have given their ultimate goal a fighting chance in the process. It all went kaput in stunning fashion inside Memorial Stadium. No. 8 (...)
Swinney on possibility of open QB competition
The inconsistency in Clemson's performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday. The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. (...)
Clemson defensive end has message for Tiger fans
After suffering the first loss of his Clemson career against South Carolina on Saturday, a fifth-year defensive end took to Twitter with a heartfelt message for Tiger fans as well as his teammates. KJ Henry (...)
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
ESPN GameDay analyst calls for quarterback change at Clemson
Once again the Tigers struggled to get a passing game Saturday afternoon in Death Valley and the home win streak and streak over South Carolina ended. A member of the ESPN GameDay crew is calling for (...)
Shipley apologizes to fans, former players
Clemson's home win streak was snapped Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the Tigers fell to South Carolina 31-30. Following the game Will Shipley spoke to the media, and handled everything with class. (...)
CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play
Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
The 4-1-1 on Clemson's loss to South Carolina
Clemson saw its 40-game home winning streak as well as its seven-game winning streak against South Carolina end Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in determining (...)
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
Streeter: "That ain't friggen DJ's fault"
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter got fired up in his postgame press conference when asked if he considered making a change at quarterback against South Carolina. Watch Streeter's response: (...)
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
Former Clemson QB calls out Uiagalelei
Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley, former Clemson quarterback Tucker Israel called out Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. "7 completions and half of them behind the (...)
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
