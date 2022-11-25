Read full article on original website
More anti-lockdown protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper...
Extraordinary protests erupt across China over COVID rules and a deadly fire
Qemernisa Abdurahman had already survived both a government crackdown that split up her family and endured more than 100 days in lockdown, when the apartment she shared with her four youngest children in the city of Urumqi caught fire last Friday. The blaze took more than three hours to extinguish,...
China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
China should end its anti-COVID lockdowns, the head of the IMF says
BERLIN — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
U.S. beats Iran 1-0 in a must-win World Cup match
The U.S. beat Iran, 1-0, in a widely watched match at the Qatar World Cup, keeping the American team's dreams of redemption alive. Iran has never made it to the knockout round, where the initial 32 World Cup teams are halved to just 16. The U.S. men's team has, but making it to the next step was a huge goal, as the team failed to even qualify for the last World Cup four years ago.
Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for...
Chinese universities send students home in an effort to prevent more protests
BEIJING — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe "zero COVID" restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. With police...
What's at stake as the U.S. faces Iran at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — One thing you hear over and over here at the Qatar World Cup is how football brings the world together. That motto is being put to perhaps its toughest test at Al Thumama stadium on Tuesday, where historic foes the United States and Iran play a crucial group stage match.
The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with volcanologist Jessica Ball of the U.S. Geological Survey about the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The world's largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in almost four decades. That would be Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey says lava flows are not currently threatening communities, but it is keeping watch.
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
