Killer Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $950 off MSI Creator 17 with RTX 3060 GPU

Cyber Monday deals at Amazon are now live with jaw-dropping discounts on select laptops. If you want a pro laptop for photo editing, video editing and gaming, this deal will resonate with you. Amazon currently offers the MSI Creator 17 laptop for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $950 price cut off the laptop's normal price of $2,349.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is $210 off in Cyber Monday Chromebook deal

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are flowing in, and one of the mega discounts that caught our eye is Samsung slashing $210 off the Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) Currently, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) is down to...
Save $700 on this powerful MSI Creator Z16 in this Cyber Monday Deal

The MSI Creator Z16 is a potent content creator mobile workstation that easily handles every photo and video editing task you throw at it. You can pick this powerful MSI Creator Z16 up during this Cyber Monday Deal for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now and save $700.
Can you believe? $890 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already here! While we may have seen some pretty awesome deals on our favorite laptops during Black Friday, the best deals are yet to come. Such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, one of the best Lenovo laptops you can get, is now on sale in antonline's Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab). Get the ThinkPad X1 Nano for just $1,049. (opens in new tab) Originally retailing for $1,939, that's an impressive $890 in savings!
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is $600 off in Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

Cyber Monday 2022 is on fire this year. We're seeing some incredible price cuts on the best gaming laptops, including the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. This 15.6-inch gaming laptop is now $600 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab). To show you how mind-blowing this deal is, its original listing price was $1,700! Now, it's down to a shocking $1,099 at Best Buy.
5 Best Cyber Monday deals on Bose headphones that are still available

Cyber Monday 2022 isn't over just yet. The deals are still going strong this week to close out the month of November. For example.Target contiues to offer the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (opens in new tab). They normally retail for $329, so you're saving $100. To date, this is the lowest price ever for these Bose headphones. In fact, it's one of the top Cyber Monday headphone deals still available. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same lingering Cyber Monday deal.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 crashes to record low price of $479 for Cyber Monday

For Cyber Monday, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is just $479 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $729, so that's $250 off its normal price. It's the lowest price ever for this 12th Gen Intel Core-powered laptop. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available.
The Last of Us Part I is $20 off during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is quickly approaching its finale, but before we let you go, we still have some deals to share. In this case, Naughty Dog's remake of The Last of Us is currently seeing a pretty decent sale. You can get The Last of Us Part I for $50 at Amazon. (opens in new tab)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 3060 down to $1,499 in this heavenly Cyber Monday deal – praise be!

Save $650 on this Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with 12th Gen Core i7 and RTX 3060 power – lowest price ever!. Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are heating up like the flickering fires of Mordor, and the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 3060 GPU is at its lowest price ever during this Cyber Monday doorbuster event. It's easily one of the best RTX 30 series gaming laptop deals we've uncovered over the weekend, and even cheaper than the $1,800 RTX 3070 model on sale at Walmart.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 — save up to 50%

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals kick off the week with massive sitewide discounts. There's not better time than now to save big on today's best laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Shop today's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online at Best Buy.com (opens in new tab), via the Best Buy app...
This Samsung 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is only $299 for Cyber Monday!

For Cyber Monday 2022, some are looking for the best curved gaming monitors. Others are hunting for the best 4K gaming monitors. Well, this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal combines the best of both worlds! Samsung is offering its UR59 Series 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor for ONLY $299 on Amazon! (opens in new tab)
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.

